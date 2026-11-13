Here’s a roundup of restaurants selling turkey and other to-go options for Thanksgiving. boblin/Getty Images

Thanksgiving is on the horizon, and Triangle restaurants are helping you prepare. From the turkey and sides to pies and dinner rolls, we’ve created a roundup of 32 take-out options in the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill areas.

Many of the businesses stop taking orders days before Thanksgiving, so you may want to plan ahead of time.

If we missed a restaurant on the following list, send details to ask@newsobserver.com. This story will be updated as we learn of more restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout.