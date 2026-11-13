A combined $1.65 million in Durham’s Flexible Housing Assistance Fund will help about 200 households in the city, officials say. Kristen Johnson/The News & Observer

Duke University and the philanthropic A.J. Fletcher Foundation are putting $1.65 million into a Durham fund that pays housing costs for people moving out of homelessness, officials announced Thursday.

The $1 million from Duke Health and $650,000 from the foundation are the first two major private contributions to Durham’s Strategic Framework to Make Homelessness Rare and Brief. The fund is expected to support about 100 households, or about 210 people, for a year.

It pays costs including deposits, application and move-in fees, utilities and a year of rent. City officials estimate the first year costs about $15,500 for a single adult and $17,300 for family of three. Flexible funding is available before a landlord commits to a tenant, allowing partners to clear financial barriers in days rather than months, officials say.

“I experienced homelessness as a teenager, early in my life,” said Ian Lee Brown, a health executive at Duke University, at a news conference Thursday. “So, when we talk about the plan, I’m thinking about what it means for a person and for a family to finally have a door of their own.”

As of September, over 2,000 people were experiencing homelessness in Durham. Of that number, 1,066 were unsheltered with nowhere to go, the city reported.

Ian Lee Brown serves as Chief Community Health and Social Impact Officer for Duke University Health System. Duke University

A plan with targets for 2027 and 2031

The framework’s goal is to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring by 2031. The city and county set a short-term goal of helping 400 people into homes by June 2027.

The HOPE Team, housed in the city’s Community Safety Department, has targets of reducing unsheltered homelessness and homelessness among veterans by 30%, and homelessness among youth and young adults by 50%, by that date.

Since February, the city and county have been conducting “housing sprints” that have helped 115 people, including more than 50 children, move into homes.

The sprints are short four- to six-week pushes involving the city, nonprofits and landlords that prioritize families in shelter or people in encampments. Most move from first paperwork to keys in hand within 30 days, the city said. In May, all 14 adults housed in that month’s sprint had been living in encampments.

As of mid-October, 49 of the 50 households housed through sprints conducted this year were still in their homes. The current sprint began on Nov. 1 and this month’s goal is to house 30 households by the end of the year.

Renee Vaughan, the chair of the Continuum of Care, told media and attendees at the press conference that the organization’s plan this winter is to give over 100 people a “warm bed and a way home.”

“As chair of the Continuum of Care Governing Board, I see every day what these providers carry,” she said. “This strategy does not replace their need; it builds upon it. It supports it.”

Private funding is needed

City and county documents say the two governments already spend over $8 million a year on homelessness services including shelter, outreach, case management and data. Separately, the governments and partners have made about $6 million in new commitments to the framework.

Those new commitments include $2 million from the city and $500,000 from the county for the Flexible Housing Assistance Fund, as well as city funding for case management and landlord engagement.

In total, the city hopes to achieve $13 million for the framework in the first year.

“We want to keep showing up as Duke Health,” said Duke Health CEO Dr. David Zaas. Duke University

At the announcement, Duke Health CEO Dr. David Zaas said, “We want to keep showing up as Duke Health.”

“We want to listen and work alongside our community partners, so more of our neighbors have the stability and opportunity and health that comes with a place that they call home,” he said.

The framework still needs $3.65 million toward its community funding goal, said Ryan Smith, the director of the Community Safety Department. Smith and Mayor Leo Williams called upon landlords to partner and help expand housing options for the soon-to-be renters.

Businesses, foundations and residents can contribute to the housing fund, while congregations, schools, and neighborhood groups can provide move-in essentials through the Durham Housewarming initiative, Williams said.

“We need private contributions. We need partners to step up,” Smith said Thursday. “We will need more in the months ahead. We’ll need more folks to step up in local philanthropy, in business leaders, in faith communities, so that we can get there faster.”