Picture Miami and what comes to mind is probably its beaches, nightclubs and world-class restaurants. But as the parent of two teenage boys, my trips to Miami tend to be more focused on the outdoors rather than 3 a.m. nightclub finishes. Miami makes a surprisingly handy base for outdoor adventures, thanks to its proximity to the Everglades, the Florida Keys and some superb snorkeling spots. Here are four experiences worth leaving the beach for.

Key Largo is the closest of the Florida Keys to Miami, and about 60 miles south of the city you'll find John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, a popular snorkeling spot. We signed up for a snorkeling tour through the park to explore its shallow coral reefs.

As the boat headed farther out on the water, passing mangroves, the water shifted to brilliant shades of turquoise. Snorkeling gave us the perfect view of colorful corals and tropical fish like parrotfish and barracuda. Depending on conditions, tours may also visit the famous underwater Christ of the Abyss statue.

Look for alligators - and the legendary skunk ape

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo is one of the state’s top snorkeling spots. Credit: Christina Valhouli