A wooden boardwalk winds through mangroves at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo, Florida. Pascal FAUCON/Getty Images
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Miami and what comes to mind is probably its beaches, nightclubs and world-class restaurants. But as the parent of two teenage boys, my trips to Miami tend to be more focused on the outdoors rather than 3 a.m. nightclub finishes. Miami makes a surprisingly handy base for outdoor adventures, thanks to its proximity to the Everglades, the Florida Keys and some superb snorkeling spots. Here are four experiences worth leaving the beach for. Snorkel the reefs at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park
Key Largo is the closest of the Florida Keys to Miami, and about 60 miles south of the city you'll find
John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, a popular snorkeling spot. We signed up for a snorkeling tour through the park to explore its shallow coral reefs.
As the boat headed farther out on the water, passing mangroves, the water shifted to brilliant shades of turquoise. Snorkeling gave us the perfect view of colorful corals and tropical fish like parrotfish and barracuda. Depending on conditions, tours may also visit the famous underwater
Christ of the Abyss statue. Look for alligators - and the legendary skunk ape
Head west from Miami along the historic Tamiami Trail and you'll eventually reach the wetlands of
Big Cypress National Preserve, just north of Everglades National Park. Keep an eye out for alligators along the way, but for a better view, stop at Oasis Visitor Center to peer down at them from an elevated boardwalk. For some kitschy fun, visit the Skunk Ape Research Headquarters to learn about the legend of this creature sometimes called the "Sasquatch of the South." Spot supercars, then explore Key Biscayne
With two Grand Theft Auto-obsessed boys, spotting supercars in Miami is a must. Two places we've had luck spotting Ferraris and Lamborghinis are the valet area at
Bal Harbour Shops and downtown Brickell.
From there, head to Key Biscayne and
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. At the park, you can explore nature trails through mangrove wetlands and coastal vegetation, then visit the historic Cape Florida Lighthouse, originally built in 1825. See Miami from the water on a boat tour
A boat cruise from downtown Miami offers a different way to experience the city outdoors, with sunshine, skyline views and glimpses of celebrity mansions along Biscayne Bay. During the 90-minute tour, we worked on our tans on deck as we cruised through Biscayne Bay past Fisher Island and Star Island, spotting homes linked to celebrities including Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin and Oprah Winfrey. It's a fun combination of pop culture, Miami architecture and time on the water.
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Alligators, supercars and coral reefs: 4 unexpected adventures around Miami appeared first on Saltwater South. Copyright 2026 Saltwater South. All rights reserved. Take in Miami’s skyline from the water on a boat tour. Credit: Tomas Kozak/Getty Explore the trails and hit the beach at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Key Biscayne. Provided by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Big Cypress National Preserve was the first national preserve established in the United States. Photo: Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo is one of the state’s top snorkeling spots. Credit: Christina Valhouli