The Whataburger on Falls of Neuse Rd in Raleigh has been done for months. But why isn’t it open? We looked into it. jdjackson@newsobserver.com/Drew Jackson

The lights are on, the menus are bright, but no one’s home at the North Raleigh Whataburger.

The Whataburger at 6305 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh was completed months ago, but has yet to sell its first cheeseburger. In every way, the restaurant looks ready to open. The menu screens flash combos and tease jalapeno-topped burgers, while the chairs gleam a polished orange and the booths look like they’ve never been sat upon. Delivered packages are stacked by the front door.

The unusually complete yet unopened restaurant has fueled online speculation as to what is the hold-up and what is the future for the location. A sign on one of the windows reads “Whataburger Learning Center,” a term the company has used elsewhere for training.

The questions have fueled online speculation about what will happen to the Falls of Neuse location and whether it will open at all. In an email, a Whataburger spokesperson said the company does still plan to open it was a restaurant, but offered no timetable.

“We’re excited to continue growing in Raleigh and look forward to opening our location at 6305 Falls of Neuse Rd.,” they said. “As we expand in the market, we’re thoughtfully evaluating the opening timeline to help ensure we deliver the quality, service and hospitality our customers know and expect from Whataburger. We’re grateful for the excitement around our brand and can’t wait to show how we serve the Raleigh community at an even greater level soon.”

Whataburger didn’t address The News & Observer’s question about using the site for training.

Whataburger debuted in the Triangle earlier this year, first in Wake Forest, and then in Raleigh and Garner. This North Raleigh location would make a fourth. There are currently no locations in Durham or Orange counties, but there are plans to open a Whataburger in Chapel Hill.

Whataburger only expanded into North Carolina last year, opening the state’s first locations in the Charlotte area before adding a dozen restaurants in the state in 2025.

On Thursday, hopeful customers kept pulling into the empty parking lot and circling through the vacant drive-thru before casting a confused glance towards the brightly lit restaurant and driving off. One man parked a work truck in a parking space, walked to the door and pulled it sharply, to no avail.

“It’s strange,” he said, asking not to be identified. “I’m a business owner, if I built something, I would want to sell something out of it.”

This isn’t the first Whataburger location the company has built and put on hold. In 2023, a Whataburger in Jacksonville sat completed for months before finally opening, according to local NBC affiliate First Coast News.

But Whataburger continues to expand in the state. Earlier this month, the company announced its first location in Asheville, slated to open in 2027.

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