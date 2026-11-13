Dried hemp flowers are often smoked or can be processed to manufacture CBD oil and tinctures, which are marketed as having therapeutic properties for people suffering from anxiety, sleep problems, and chronic pain and inflammation. Juli Leonard/jleonard@newsobserver.com

A federal hemp ban that takes effect Dec. 11 is expected to clear many hemp products off store shelves across North Carolina.

The Dec. 11 date has drawn most of the headlines, but it isn’t the only deadline. Part of the ban took effect on Thursday.

The ban became law in the spending bill that ended the government shutdown in fall 2025.

Until Dec. 11, federal law defines hemp as cannabis, the same plant marijuana comes from, with no more than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, by dry weight. Delta-9 THC is the compound most associated with marijuana’s high.

The new federal definition counts all forms of THC instead, because delta-9 is not the only kind in the plant that can get users high. The law also limits hemp products sold in stores to 0.4 milligrams of THC per container. A single hemp gummy often has 2.5 to 10 milligrams. That’s expected to ban most hemp products sold today.

All of those changes were set to begin Nov. 12. But in September, Congress passed a bill that pushed most of the changes back to Dec. 11.

One piece was not delayed. As of Thursday, hemp products containing cannabinoids that “are not capable of being naturally produced by a cannabis plant” no longer count as legal hemp, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Cannabinoids are compounds like THC and CBD that come from cannabis, or that are made to act like them in the body

Chris Karazin, CEO of the North Carolina-based hemp retailer and manufacturer Carolindica, said the provision will have “a pretty minimal impact” on what’s available in North Carolina stores.

Federal officials have not said which cannabinoids the definition that took effect Thursday covers. The law directs the Food and Drug Administration to publish a list of cannabinoids the plant produces naturally, but that hasn’t happened.

“We have no clarity,” said Karazin. “Nothing from the federal side, and it’s a federal change.”

Hemp stores are reading Thursday’s provision to mean that what matters is whether a cannabinoid can occur naturally in the plant, not how it was made, said Karazin, who works with other groups on hemp advocacy at the state and federal levels.

That means most products are safe for now. Many contain delta-8 or delta-9, which occur naturally in the plant, even though they’re often made by chemically converting CBD, another natural hemp compound.

“We may be creating it through a standard chemical process,” he said. “We’re still using hemp as the input.”

The exceptions are two cannabinoids sold in some hemp products, HHC and THC-O. HHC may occur naturally in trace amounts, Karazin said, but THC-O isn’t known to occur naturally. Without federal clarity, many hemp businesses are keeping both off shelves starting Nov. 12, he said.

A gray area

Because the hemp ban is federal, enforcement would fall to agencies like the DEA, not the state, he said. For now, Karazin said, most businesses are waiting for the bigger Dec. 11 deadline.

“Most of us are seeing this as ... keep on keeping on for the next 30 days,” he said. “Then we have much bigger things to talk about.”

Karazin said he doesn’t expect Congress to agree on new hemp regulations before Dec. 11, but he does expect a possible extension.

If the Dec. 11 ban does take effect, Karazin said Carolindica would keep operating under North Carolina law.

North Carolina has no state rules for hemp products, like age limits or testing, despite several attempts to pass some. Meanwhile, marijuana in North Carolina is illegal for recreational and medical use. With Democrats taking control of the state House, changes could be coming.

Operating in this gray area would leave hemp businesses in a position similar to marijuana businesses in many Western states, legal under state law but illegal federally, with the banking, tax and shipping problems that come with it, Karazin said.

But the bigger risk may come from local police, not federal agents, if officers don’t understand the “uniqueness of the situation,” he said.