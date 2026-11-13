Starting Oct. 1, 2026, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles stopped issuing stickers like these to place in the corner of your license plate to show that your registration is up to date. Richard Stradling/rstradling@newsobserver.com

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles no longer issues stickers for your license plate, but does that mean you have to remove the old one?

By law, no. You can keep the sticker in the upper righthand corner of your plate that lists the month and year that your car’s registration is set to expire.

But the DMV recommends taking the stickers off anyway to avoid confusion. Because the agency isn’t issuing any new stickers, the ones in circulation now will become out of date over the coming year, suggesting a car’s registration is past due even when it’s not.

An outdated sticker shouldn’t get you in trouble with police, sheriff’s deputies or state troopers. Law enforcement officers have access to databases that show whether a car’s registration is up-to-date based on the plate number. That’s why lawmakers decided to do away with the stickers in the first place — they’re unnecessary.

The DMV has also stopped routinely issuing paper registration cards for the same reason. Printing and mailing the cards and stickers cost the agency about $4.8 million a year.

What about law enforcement agencies in other states? They should also be able to get your car’s registration information based on the plate number alone. But the DMV says removing the outdated sticker might head off any misunderstandings in places that don’t see North Carolina plates every day and know the stickers are no longer relevant.

So how hard is it to remove a sticker that’s designed to stay put in all kinds of weather? The DMV says they’ll come off easier if you warm them up a bit first, with a heat gun, a hair dryer, or by simply parking in the sun.

There’s no shortage of videos on the Internet showing how to remove a license plate sticker, many featuring hair dryers. Some go a step further and show how to remove the glue residue and clean the plate before applying a new sticker, steps that are no longer necessary in North Carolina.