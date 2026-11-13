Tell us your favorite place to see Christmas lights in the Triangle. Chris Seward/cseward@newsobserver.com

From star-topped trees to blow-up yard ornaments, there are plenty of ways to show holiday spirit.

And as the Triangle gears up for the season, we’re hoping to find out the best places to see residential Christmas light displays. The News & Observer is inviting readers to tell us their favorite ones to visit in the Triangle.

To share a nomination for a future story, fill out the form below or at this link. You also can send your picks and photos via email to ask@newsobserver.com.

If you think more than one place truly shines when it comes to holiday lights, you’re welcome to make another submission. Instead of putting the nominees up for a vote, we plan to gather them for a festive guide.

To be eligible for our roundup, a light display must be planned for the 2026 Christmas season. And it should be visible at a home in or near Raleigh, Durham or Chapel Hill.

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