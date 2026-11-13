An aerial view of homes in the Sweetwater community in Apex on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Many North Carolina residents, including those in the Triangle, are days way from the first freeze of the season, with expected temperature to dip in the low 30s.

About one-third of North Carolina residents are renters, and most rely on their landlords to make repairs. As it gets colder, are landlords required to provide heat for their renters?

State law requires landlords to provide “fit and habitable conditions.”

What makes a North Carolina rental ‘fit and habitable?’

State law requires landlords to “make all repairs and do whatever is necessary to put and keep the premises in a fit and habitable condition.”

The home must be safe and have heat, water and plumbing, according to Legal Aid of North Carolina.

State law requires repairs made for at least the following issues, according to Legal Aid:

Unsafe wiring or electrical outlets

Unsafe flooring or steps

Unsafe ceilings or roofs

Lack of clean drinking water

Broken exterior doors and windows

Doors and windows must have locks

No heat in the winters

Broken toilet, bathtub and shower

Rat infestation

Excessive standing water, sewage or flooding

Broken or missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Repair appliances they provide like a stove, furnace, air conditioner and refrigerator

Are NC landlords required to provide heat to residents?

A lack of heat during the winter is specifically mentioned in state law as an “imminently dangerous condition” that must be repaired within a reasonable period of time, according to state law.

But there are some stipulations: Those rules only apply when it is 20 degrees outside from Nov. 1 through March 31.

How to tell a landlord what needs to be fixed?

Legal Aid of North Carolina recommends documenting all needed repairs and issues with pictures and videos and to make requests for repairs in writing including email, online maintenance portal or by text.

Keep a copy of those written repair requests, and write down the date and time of the conversation of when repairs were requested if they are made over the phone or in person.

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