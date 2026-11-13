WakeMed Raleigh campus in Raleigh. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

WakeMed agreed to cap potential price increases in its merger with Atrium Health, but the actual language around those price caps hasn’t been released, leaving the public in the dark about how they could work.

One UNC professor says questions remain about how those caps would be enforced and who they would apply to. And Rob Stephens, organizing director at the patient-advocacy group The Patients Union, said how the caps would actually function is unclear.

“Patients deserve better than vague promises,” Stephens said in an interview Tuesday.

Gov. Josh Stein’s office dropped opposition to the merger after securing a commitment to price caps from both nonprofit hospital systems.

Opponents of the WakeMed-Atrium merger deal speak during a Wake County meeting Sept. 21. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

What do the price caps actually do?

According to a Wake County news release, both Atrium and WakeMed agreed “for five years following the closing date, the negotiated reimbursement rate for services provided to patients who are not on Medicaid or Medicare (Part A or C) shall not increase more than 1.5 times the Medicare Payment Update for the service in that fiscal year.”

What this means is for five years after the final approval of the merger, WakeMed would tie its prices to what the federal government pays hospitals for services through Medicare, the federal health insurance for people 65 and up and others who qualify.

Medicaid, meanwhile, is jointly run by states and the federal government and covers eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant people, seniors and those with disabilities.

Professor Richard Saver, who teaches about health law and nonprofits, said the caps are an attempt to ensure that private-pay patients — those who use health insurance other than Medicare or Medicaid — face limited price increases.

“Usually there is this concern of the private-pay patients having to really bear the brunt of price increases,” he explained. Over two-thirds of Americans are covered by private insurance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Each year, the federal government sets rates it will pay hospitals for services covered by Medicare. Individual states set the rates they will pay hospitals for Medicaid-covered services.

Under the merger, WakeMed would get to increase its charges to private insurers by up to 50% of the yearly additional increase the federal government pays hospitals through Medicare. So, for example, if Medicare rates for an X-ray go from $100 to $110, then WakeMed would be able to charge private insurers $115.

Saver said tying prices to Medicare is common in agreements like this and helps keep prices down, as Medicare rate increases have climbed more slowly than inflation in recent years.

But Stephens said “it’s still a lot of money to make in profit” for hospitals.

There is a potential wrench in the price cap agreement, according to Wake County Attorney Roger Askew: Atrium plans to “honor all existing agreements” at the time the deal closes.

That means Atrium could honor previously negotiated contracts between the hospital systems and private insurers, dictating price increases for years to come. It’s unclear how the price caps provision under the merger agreement would affect those agreements.

How will the caps be enforced?

Wake County says it will be up to WakeMed’s 14-member Board of Directors to enforce price caps. Specifically, the county says it will be the responsibility of eight members, called community directors, appointed directly by Wake County rather than Atrium. (If the deal goes through, WakeMed’s remaining six board members will be appointed by Atrium.)

Dr. Thad McDonald, chair of the WakeMed Board of Directors, finishes addressing the Wake County Board of Commissioners in favor of a merger between WakeMed and Charlotte-based Atrium Health during public comment at the Wake County Justice Center on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

However, Wake County agreed, at Atrium’s suggestion, that five of the community directors appointed after the county’s approval of the merger should be current WakeMed board members.

This effectively means that a majority of Wake County’s appointed community directors will have already backed the merger. The deal was unanimously approved by WakeMed’s current board of directors before Wake County secured additional conditions from Atrium and approved the deal.

That raises the concern that the community directors might not take action on price cap violations, one Wake commissioner has said, since a majority had already approved the merger with no conditions.

“So now we are about to send five people who were going to give our hospital away to monitor what happens,” Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson, an opponent of the merger, said during the Sept. 21 meeting where the county approved the deal.

The commissioners are scheduled to vote on appointments to WakeMed’s Board of Directors during their meeting at 2 p.m. Monday.

Wake County District 7 Commissioner Vickie Adamson, center, announces her intention to vote against changes that would allow a merger between WakeMed and Charlotte-based Atrium Health during a rally at Nash Square outside the Wake County Justice Center in Raleigh on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, ahead of a Wake County Board of Commissioners vote. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

The merger has at least one publicly known safeguard, however.

“During that five-year period, WakeMed will be required to provide a reimbursement rate compliance report to the Wake County Board of Commissioners,” a Wake County news release says. “Failure to follow the rate reimbursement compliance agreement would represent a material breach of Atrium Health’s obligations.”

What’s not clear is exactly what repercussion there would be if the price cap provision was violated.

The text of the price cap provision has not been made public. The News & Observer asked WakeMed questions about these provisions, including if we could see them, but did not receive a response. Wake County would not provide the exact language.

Wake County spokesperson Kate Maroney said “since the Governor’s office negotiated this provision, they would be best to answer specifics about it.”

The N&O asked the governor’s office for the provisions, and on Friday, governor’s office spokesperson Onotse Omoyeni said she would provide additional info.

Saver said he would need to see the price cap language to determine how effective it might be.

“Will there be fines? Will there be potential extensions of commitments they made as part of the deal?” he asked. “What are the carrots and sticks to get this enforced?”

He said it’s “puzzling why this cannot be available to the public right now.”

WakeMed and Atrium’s actual merger agreement has never been made public, and Wake County and state officials say they can’t release it because of state law preventing the release of competitive healthcare information.

What other information is missing?

Saver said there are other outstanding questions on how the price caps would work including if they would still apply to people who move between Medicare/Medicaid and private insurance during the 5-year period after the merger, or if there would be exceptions to the price caps in certain situations.

He said “exceptions to limits on price increases are not uncommon in similar transactions.”

Some possible exceptions or outs that could be in the agreement include if WakeMed ends up treating more uninsured patients than expected or if there are acute labor shortages requiring WakeMed to pay more for staff, Saver said.

“A lot of questions remain about how this works,” he said.

NC Reality Check is an N&O series holding those in power accountable and shining a light on public issues that affect the Triangle or North Carolina. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email realitycheck@newsobserver.com.