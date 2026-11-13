Early voters wait in line to cast their ballots Friday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2026, outside the Western Blvd. Business Service building at NC State University in Raleigh. Voters approved constitutional amendments about taxes. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Fiscal conservatives had two wins on Election Night in North Carolina: both constitutional amendments limiting taxes were approved by voters.

Though Democrats swept many races across the nation and the state, the two tax amendments proposed by Republicans received significant voter approval.

As soon as election results are certified, the amendments are official.

One of them is specific, the other is vague. Both will impact how much money you owe the government every year.

Income tax cap

Voters approved a new amendment to the state constitution that caps the state income tax rate at 3.5%.

The income tax rate for 2026 is 3.99%. It was already scheduled to drop to 3.49% in 2027, which was part of the state budget agreement between Republican leaders of the General Assembly and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Josh Stein this past summer.

So your new tax rate, come January, already will be 3.49% because of the budget bill.

Control of the state House flipped from Republican to Democrat in the election, while Senate Republicans maintain a slim majority, according to unofficial results.

If newly elected lawmakers, plus those who were just reelected, want to increase income taxes next year, they have to abide by the constitution. That means the most lawmakers could raise income taxes is by 0.01%, from 3.49% to 3.5%.

There are other taxes they could raise, or reduce, like the sales tax. But the only way to raise the income tax rate higher than 3.5% would be if voters pass a new amendment letting them do it.

A constitutional amendment on Nov. 3, 2026 ballots would require the North Carolina General Assembly to pass legislation to limit property tax increases. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Property tax amendment amount is TBD

The property tax change is still to be determined. The ballot measure voters approved just tells lawmakers to limit the amount of property taxes local governments can collect. It does not say what formula will be used to instill a levy limit. A levy limit is different than a rate cap, as it limits the total growth of tax collections by a local government.

Here’s the exact language from the General Assembly bill summary when the amendment was added to ballots: “require the General Assembly to enact limits on the amount by which the authorized property tax levy could be increased and allow for exceptions applicable to the limitations enacted.”

The General Assembly already had the power to do that without an amendment. But Republicans who proposed the amendment said it was to ask voters if they wanted them to act, hence the word “require.”

That legislative action could come soon. Republicans who proposed the measures still have control through Dec. 31, and a voting session is scheduled for this coming week.

If no new legislation passes before New Year’s Eve, a property tax bill will be the job of the incoming legislators.

Newly elected legislators are sworn in during opening day of session on Jan. 13. The 2027 House will be controlled by Democrats, while Republicans have the upper hand in the Senate. So new legislation will have to be a bipartisan compromise if it is passed in the new year.

Many Democrats opposed both tax amendments, including Stein, while multiple polls ahead of the election showed bipartisan support.

How people voted

Millions of voters handily approved both tax amendments.

Almost 62% of voters across North Carolina voted in favor of a maximum state income tax rate of 3.5%.

And just over 60% of voters statewide approved the levy limit on property taxes.