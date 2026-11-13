North Carolina guard Terrence Brown reacts as the Tar Heels open a 10-point lead over Western Carolina in a game on Nov. 2, 2026, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Terrence Brown doesn’t do video games.

The now-North Carolina men’s basketball guard had tried. He was in a new, different environment after he transferred to Utah last season. So he bought himself a PC and gave gaming another go. “But I still just didn’t like it,” Brown said.

He needed a hobby, though, and music filled the role.

Every morning, he plays music when he’s in the shower, again when he’s headed to the gym and “pretty much” all day until he sleeps. There was a studio about five minutes from where he lived in Salt Lake City and his Utah teammate Seydou Traore remembered the producers there would let them come in whenever they wanted. Not that Brown needed long — Traore remembered he’d write songs in four or five minutes, rapping just off the flow of the beat.

“Just, like, off the top of his head,” Traore said, “so that made it impressive.”

But that’s because it’s real. Brown said he feels a lot of rappers rap about things that aren’t.

“I usually rap about things that’s realistic,” Brown said, “like what actually go on in my life.”

It’s a way of getting his feelings out, in the studio or at home as opposed to somewhere else. To know Brown’s music is to know what he’s thinking. And Brown isn’t afraid to share.

North Carolina guard Terrence Brown (1) breaks to the basket against the defense of Southern California forward Jacob Cofie (5) in the second half on Oct. 9, 2026, at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

He puts his teammates in his songs, and his Utah teammate Don McHenry remembered him playing them in the locker room. Teammates got a kick out of it as he danced around and sang them word for word. If it was surprising at first, that didn’t last long.

“As we got to know each other more, we all (were) kind of just like, ‘That’s just TB,’” McHenry said. Brown is who he is, and he doesn’t feel the pressure to change.

When Brown transferred to North Carolina in April, he went to the store and bought a whole setup for his house: a mic, speakers. He already has songs that name-drop his new Tar Heels teammates Matt Able, Isaiah Denis, Jarin Stevenson and Jaydon Young. After his (unofficial) UNC debut — the Tar Heels’ exhibition opener against Southern Cal, a game in which he scored just five points after a scoreless opening 38 minutes, 18 seconds of the game — he unpacked his struggles in another.

Had a rough game. It’s OK, we get it.

We gave the ball to Zay.

J Steve on the other side, you know he had to save the day.

“Yeah,” Brown said, “so I just come up with stuff.”

Pictures on the wall

Brown seemed genuinely amazed by it. On Oct. 30, the Friday before the start of the real thing, Brown walked in a circle around the press room at the Dean E. Smith Center, going frame by frame at the portraits lining the wall, photos of Tar Heels legends.

“It’s crazy,” Brown said.

He spotted the program’s all-time leading scorer, Tyler Hansbrough. “Most buckets,” Brown commented. Then Hubert Davis. And also Kenny “The Jet” Smith, father of UNC freshman Malloy Smith.

“We be calling him ‘baby, baby Jet,’” Brown said of Malloy.

“Who’s this?” Brown asked, pointing to a photo of 18-year NBA veteran Jerry Stackhouse. Among the dozens of photos in the room, Brown didn’t recognize a handful of them. But he still seemed gripped by the history. He knows the importance of the role he’s in. To him, being UNC’s point guard is about maintaining a tradition, having a high character, being a good person on and off the court and, obviously, producing.

North Carolina guard Terrence Brown (1) breaks to the basket for two of his 14 points in the second half against Wyoming on Nov. 10, 2026, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

On the court, Brown has never failed to produce in his career. He entered this season as one of the highest-usage players in the nation over the past two seasons. He had the country’s 13th-ranked usage rate (33.0%) at Utah last season, per KenPom, after he had the 14th-highest usage in the nation (32.7%) in his sophomore season at Fairleigh Dickinson the year prior. He averaged 20.6 points per game in 2024-25 and 19.9 points per game even after jumping a level to the Big 12 last season.

Now he’s with the Tar Heels, getting hit up by everyone from program legends to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who texted Brown after seeing the UNC guard mimic a 3-point celebration Edwards and teammate LaMelo Ball perform in games.

“I’m going through things that are even farther than what I dreamed of and wished to happen to me,” Brown said.

So it should come as no surprise that Brown is confident in what got him to this point. He’s never felt pressure to change. He said he hears judgment all the time, whether it’s because of his tattoos or jewelry or the way he dresses.

But Brown isn’t inclined to change anything about who he is.

As a basketball player, though — that’s another story. Hearing criticism about that, he said, is a good thing. Because there’s a tradition at UNC that means more than most, the reason he said he chose a coach in Michael Malone who believes he can contribute to it: Winning.

And for Brown, that remains something that hasn’t happened for him consistently at the college level. In two seasons at Farleigh Dickinson and one at Utah, Brown has yet to contribute to a team with a winning record. His teams have a combined 38-59 record at the college level. He said it meant something to him that Malone looked past that, at the reads he made and beyond just the scoring.

The ball has always gravitated to his hands, just as his personality has its own sort of gravitational pull. But the Tar Heels also have Neo Avdalas, a 6-foot-7 lead guard who expects to have the ball in his hands a lot, too.

So Brown’s willing to adapt if that’s what it takes to win. Because he wants to prove that what he does can lead to winning.

“I committed to come here to play for Coach Malone and the Carolina Tar Heels, not for this to be the Terrence Brown Show,” Brown said. “… I’m here to do what Coach Malone and the staff believes in me to do, and that’s just be a great basketball player and step up and do the right thing. So I have my full trust in them.”

North Carolina guard Terrence Brown (1) makes a steal from UNC-Charlotte guard Keyshawn Tillery in the second half on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Malone doesn’t want him to change too much. Brown even admitted it was NBA evaluators wanting to see more playmaking that caused him to seemingly overcorrect in the Tar Heels’ first exhibition game, at one point spinning into a wide-open lane only to pass out of a layup in a game where he took just five shots in 24 minutes. Malone said he simply wants trust that, as a coach, he’ll put Brown in spots where he can play his game, within the “constraints of the team.”

Malone isn’t worried about Brown, though. He shot just 6 of 16 from the field against Wyoming on Tuesday, but in a halftime that required Malone to go through the roster, challenging the players’ “manhood,” Brown was the only one who didn’t get an earful. UNC ceded 15 offensive boards in the first half. The smallest player on the floor, Brown, tied for the team lead in rebounds with three. And that’s “contagious.”

“He’s going to find a way to impact the game,” Malone said. “This means too much to him.”

‘He’s all about winning, and that’s what I want to be’

Kevin Zabo didn’t arrive at Fairleigh Dickinson as an assistant coach until late summer 2023, but already there was a freshman who was “borderline harassing” him.

FDU, fresh off a historic upset of No. 1-seeded Purdue in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, returned a fifth-year point guard. But Knights coach Jack Castleberry and his staff could already see before the start of the season: He’s not their starting point guard now, but by the end of the season, he would be. They didn’t want to just hand him the job. Zabo said then, maybe, he would get comfortable. And Zabo said Brown is the type of player who performs better when he has doubters, something to prove.

“In a funny way,” Zabo said of Brown’s “doubters” at the time, “it’s probably us, the staff.”

A Minneapolis native, Brown was a former zero-star recruit. Yet Zabo remembered there were times Brown would outplay the guards ahead of him in practice, and Zabo would just remind him to stay patient. Brown knew he deserved more. But his former FDU teammate Devante Jamison clarified that it wasn’t in a “prima donna” way — Brown didn’t feel like anything should be given to him; he came to FDU so he could earn something.

Castleberry remembered a Nov. 15, 2023, game against St. Peter’s where Brown had a breakaway dunk in the first half and “punched it all over somebody.”

“Hey, man, welcome to college basketball,” Castleberry told the guard as he walked off the floor, a nod to the fact that Brown had figured things out.

He had experienced his humbling already in having to earn the starting role, which he entered for good on Jan. 10, 2024. And the reality of mid-major college basketball is that one game into his sophomore season, Castleberry knew Brown would be finishing his career elsewhere. Or maybe it was the end of his freshman season, Castleberry said, trying to recall. Regardless …

“You knew he was good as hell,” Castleberry said.

Being one of the top 10 scorers had people reaching out to him at a rate he’d never endured. So Castleberry sat with Brown often to rein in his focus.

But Castleberry also doesn’t ever remember having an issue with that. Brown is a big personality by nature. He didn’t drive the Tesla Cybertruck he does now, but the clothes, the jewelry, the upbeat, outward personality are all the same. Another of Brown’s former FDU teammates, Drew Canda, summed it up with one interaction: He remembered that Brown poked fun at him for wearing earrings to a lift, and then Brown showed up to the lift the next day in “some denim tears.”

But teammates appreciated that he was genuine. And his work ethic was among the most oft-mentioned aspects at every one of his stops. But despite a sophomore season in which he was named the NEC’s Most Improved Player, All-NEC First Team and the conference’s leading scorer (seventh in the nation), the Knights won just 13 games. And Castleberry pointed to any of FDU’s conference games as proof — Brown did want to win.

“There’s no way that you’re in the gym as often as you’re in (it), working in a game as hard as you do,” Brown said, “if winning isn’t what you’re about.”

That same problem existed at Utah, though. McHenry was another player, like Brown, who played with the ball in his hands a lot before joining the Utes. He averaged 17.0 points per game at Western Kentucky, but it became clear early to him that the backcourt duo of himself and Brown was “way more dominant” in practice when Brown played on the ball and he played off.

They both maintained almost identical scoring numbers as they did at their mid-major schools beforehand: Brown with 19.9 points per game in his junior season and McHenry right back at 17.0 points per game despite the jump to the Big 12. McHenry had little doubt that was the right decision. That is, until Utah stopped winning.

“When you ain’t winning,” McHenry said, “you think of what can be better or what can change.”

But it was never more than a fleeting thought. Because McHenry said Brown would insist all the time: You bring the ball up this time. But McHenry didn’t want to change anything. And it was impossible to get too down around Brown. McHenry realized it when he rolled his ankle in the preseason and started to hear the footsteps of the end of his college career, worrying this injury would limit his last season. But Brown was emphatic he’d be good.

The uplifting of others was constantly mentioned about Brown. He and Traore lived in the same complex, so Traore would be over at his apartment a lot. Now-West Virginia forward Traore has a similar background as Brown, having started his career at Manhattan. He knew better than most what it means to dream of the NBA at a low-major, and how making it to Utah or West Virginia or UNC — “a step away” — should affect whether you doubt yourself again. But he was still feeling down in the midst of a slump, so Brown simply reminded him he’d come too far to feel that way.

Brown, to his teammates, was the same person — after wins, losses. But the truth is, he said “losing sucks.”

“It completely sucks,” Brown said. “When I lose, I feel like I let myself down. I let my coaches down. Let my teammates down.”

North Carolina guards Terrence Brown (1) and Jaydon Young (4) acknowledge each other during a time out against UNC Charlotte on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Contrary to what others say, Brown feels he’s expressive about that. But the way he shows it is by trying to be the first one in the gym in the morning and the last one to leave at night. Canda remembered a time at FDU where they shot on the basketball gun until midnight, and Brown simply told him to leave it out for when he got back early the next morning. Instances like that made his teammates know he cared.

But Utah lost as many as seven in a row, and closed Brown’s time there on a six-game losing streak. Brown said UNC assistant Sean May shared a sentiment that stuck with him: His production at Utah put him in the same category as two Utes greats, Keith Van Horn and Andrew Bogut. But those two won.

“That’s what is the determining factor: just coming in and being able to win,” Brown said. “And I feel like that’s what the NBA looks for, that’s what people at the higher level look for, and that’s why I trust Malone so much. It’s just because he’s a winner. He’s all about winning, and that’s what I want to be.”

But even with all the losing he endured, Brown never made it seem to McHenry as if he wanted to “throw in the towel.” That, McHenry said, is what a loser would do. “He don’t come off as like a loser,” McHenry said. Four games into the longest losing streak of the season, Utah had a matchup with then-No. 11-ranked Kansas. But McHenry remembered Brown was excited — this was an opportunity.

“He got like a determination to him that’s kind of like fearless,” McHenry said. “… It’s like, dang, man, we already struggling … (But) it’s like, no matter what, he always got a plan, and it’s gonna happen.

“Like, ‘I’m gonna get where I gotta go,’” McHenry continued. “I already had that vibe about him (in our) first meeting. I’m like, ‘Bro, you come from FDU. Now I’m looking you at North Carolina.’ He got a real determination to him, that it’s gonna happen. Ain’t nothing just gonna stop him.”

Utah lost that game to Kansas 71-59.

‘I could just see his smile’

The season opener wasn’t clean. “Nasty,” Brown called UNC’s 80-72 win over Western Carolina on Nov. 2. But the UNC point guard wasn’t concerned. The Tar Heels were still learning how to play with one another. And low-major or not, he said the Catamounts are still a group of Division I players — something Brown can appreciate, given where he’s come from in his career.

There was still time. And the next time out, Brown looked like a more fully realized version of himself. He scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting in UNC’s 109-70 blowout of Wofford. After an and-1 with 16:02 left in the game, he broke his celebration and pointed into the crowd adjacent to the tunnel to the right of the basket.

“I could just see his smile,” Brown said, with a smile himself describing one of the Tar Heels’ legends, Roy Williams.

North Carolina guard Terrence Brown (1) drives to the basket against UNC Charlotte forward Jordi Rodriguez-Stegemeijer (7) in the first half on Oct. 27, 2026, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Brown said he looks for the former UNC coach when he scores. Brown claims Williams has already given Brown the stamp of approval. The former coach likes the way the guard plays, Brown said, and is glad that he’s at North Carolina. And surveying the crowd, Brown is reminded of where he’s at every time he catches Williams’ grin.

He has been pretty close to the same player he’s always been through three games, with a 30.1% usage rate, per KenPom. Malone said the Tar Heels have responded to the “chip on his shoulder” toughness he’s displayed. It’s authentic Brown, even in a different uniform. A few days later, Brown leaned over a table in a lounge at the Smith Center. He fielded one last question: Has he written anything about Roy Williams yet?

“Oh no,” Brown exclaimed. “No, I ain’t make it yet. I ain’t record since that game.

“I’m gonna record probably tonight,” Brown continued, “one of these days.”