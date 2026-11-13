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Good morning and happy Friday! Welcome to Under the Dome, our state politics newsletter. I’m Ronni Butts, with today’s headlines.

Newly elected NC congress members get a taste of Capitol Hill

North Carolina’s newly elected congress members are getting a taste of what it’s like to be a freshman again at their orientation on Capitol Hill, Danielle Battaglia reports.

Jamie Ager, who will represent the 11th District in Western North Carolina, shared an update about his Capitol Hill experience on social media. The farmer and owner of Hickory Nut Farm Gap wore a suit and tie with a baseball cap with his farm’s branding. In a video, he shared his hopes to “clean this place up.”

“I’m meeting with a lot of folks about Hurricane Helene,” Ager said in the video. “We need the funding in Western North Carolina.”

As WUNC’s Adam Wagner notes, North Carolina’s incoming congressional delegation will leave Rep. Deborah Ross, a Democrat from Wake County, as the only lawyer. Among the newly elected members are a consulting business owner, journalist and publisher, farmer and former state lawmaker.

Sen. Ted Budd, a Republican from Advance, and former Rep. Wiley Nickel, a Democrat from Raleigh, recounted their orientation experiences withDanielle to describe the information the new members are learning.

One of the newcomers, Democrat Senator-elect Roy Cooper, isn’t new to building relationships with members of Congress. Budd and Cooper both developed a working relationship while Cooper was governor.

As for their relationship as senators, Budd said that he wants to “look for anything we can work together on in North Carolina.”

Chuck Hubbard, a Democrat from Wilkes County, is among the new members of Congress attending orientation, though he attended not knowing whether he won his contest. Tuesday’s count of provisional ballots across the 5th District extended his narrow lead over longtime Rep. Virginia Foxx.

What kind of ballots don’t make the cut?

Provisional ballots were the determining factor in races in districts that are traditionally Republican strongholds, such as Foxx’s. More than 36,800 voters in North Carolina voted using provisional ballots, 1,620 of which came from Guilford County, the largest county in Foxx’s district.

Though 745 of the provisional ballots reviewed by the Guilford County Board of Elections were accepted, not all made the cut.

But why would a provisional ballot get thrown out?

Some ballots were denied because of issues with the voters’ registration. Voters who registered in Guilford County after the deadline had their ballots tossed. Others voted in the county despite not being registered there.

Fifty-five voters had their ballots tossed after failing to comply with the state’s photo identification requirement. If voters come to the polls without valid photo identification, they can cast a provisional ballot, but they must fill out an ID exception form or come to the county elections board office to show a photo ID before the deadline.

An overwhelming majority of North Carolina voters voted to approve a constitutional amendment on the ballot that places the state’s voter ID laws in the state constitution.

Two voters had their votes tossed after failing to reregister to vote after getting their voting rights restored following a felony conviction.

Other ballots were accepted despite administrative errors by poll workers. According to state law, a ballot can never be tossed out solely because of a poll worker’s error.

One Guilford County poll worker wrongly filed a voter challenge form after a voter from Puerto Rico, who is a U.S. citizen and North Carolina resident, used his passport as a photo ID to vote. The poll worker incorrectly insisted that Puerto Rican people aren’t allowed to vote and marked that he was not a citizen.

The board also corrected some ballots cast by people who voted twice. In one instance, a voter made a mistake on her ballot, but submitted it into the tabulator before asking for a new one. The board decided to accept her second, corrected ballot and toss the first one.

NC county considers applying Trump tax credit for K-12 students

A provision from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that takes effect in January will provide individuals and families tax credits in exchange for their donations to groups that provide scholarships and supplemental funding for students’ school expenses.

North Carolina was one of 32 states to opt into the program, but many Triangle school boards aren’t sold on whether they’ll incorporate it.

Johnston County, though, is opting in, T. Keung Hui reports.

“This is something that could benefit a lot of people within Johnston County Public Schools,” Terry Tippett, member of the Johnston County school board, said.

The program, called the Education Freedom Tax Credit, encourages people to donate to nonprofits that give scholarships to both public and private school students. Donors can claim $1,700 tax credits for individuals and $3,400 credits for married couples; the nonprofits then give eligible students money to cover qualified education expenses.

The board voted to approve the creation of a nonprofit organization that will receive donations to fund scholarships that support expenses such as transportation costs and school supplies and services such as after-school supplementary programs, academic tutoring and special needs services.

Headlines you won’t want to miss

That’s all for now

Thanks so much for reading. We’ll see you back here Sunday.