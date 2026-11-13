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A daily look at some of The News & Observer’s headlines on Nov. 13 in past years.

On this day in 1926, The News & Observer published a story about the Duke Foundation chair advocating for having money collected by churches go not toward building new church buildings but building a hospital in Durham County.

W.S. Rankin spoke at Trinity Methodist Church in Durham, sharing his concerns that the church was “becoming so absorbed in the formalities” that it was not creating resources to help physically ailing people.

Rankin shared stories about visiting poor people on the county’s outskirts who couldn’t afford medical diagnoses and didn’t live near hospitals. He said although North Carolina churches had been building hospitals, there needed to be more in other regions.

“They have built them in Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and other places where half of the beds are vacant the year round, while in other places the suffering continues without relief.”

Charlotte Speedway manager considers yearly races

Also in 1926, Charlotte Speedway manager C.W. Roberts announced that the facility was considering hosting events just once a year. A race held the day before had 7,500 attendees, numbers much smaller than the usual turnout. Roberts said that by moving to an annual schedule, crowds could be larger.