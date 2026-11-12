Rep. Greg Murphy concedes, with other races in recount territory

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Good morning and welcome to Under the Dome. I’m Ronni Butts, here to fill you in on North Carolina politics. First off, some more election surprises.

Although he could have requested a recount, Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican representing the state’s 3rd Congressional District, congratulated his opponent, Democrat Raymond Smith, after the final count of provisional ballots.

On election night, Murphy led Smith by 223 votes, Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi,Esther Frances and I reported. After provisional votes were counted Tuesday, Smith had surpassed Murphy by nearly 300 votes.

Murphy’s district was reshaped in 2025 when the Republican-controlled legislature redrew the state’s congressional map to try to give Republicans an 11-3 majority. The legislature shifted thousands of Republican voters out of the 3rd District and into the 1st District.

Recount territory for Pat Harrigan

Though Democrats had unexpected victories across the state, Ashley Bell, the Democratic candidate who ran against Rep. Pat Harrigan in the 10th District, fell short, even after provisional ballots were counted Tuesday.

But Mary Ramsey reports that the race is one of several within the range for a recount.

Although Bell left the door open for a recount in an email she wrote to her supporters, recounts rarely change election outcomes.

How does counting provisional ballots work?

North Carolina officials won’t certify the state’s election until Nov. 24, three weeks after Election Day. This is because county election boards need time to evaluate ballots submitted through the state’s several voting methods, including provisional, military, overseas and absentee mail-in ballots.

On Tuesday, all 100 counties finished counting provisional and absentee ballots. County election boards will meet again Friday for a canvass to certify the election results.

Kyle Ingram shares more details on the vote counting and certification process.

NC private school voucher policy could change under Democratic leadership

When Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, created a state budget proposal last year, he included a moratorium against issuing new Opportunity Scholarships, the North Carolina program that issues private school vouchers. But the Republican-controlled legislature rejected that idea.

But in a state legislature in which Democrats will soon dominate the House and have strong representation in the Senate, could Stein’s moratorium wish come true next year?

House Democratic Leader Robert Reives, who is poised to become the next House speaker, said he’s looking for ways to invest in public schools while saving money, Dawn Vaughan reports. Some of the excess state budget spending, he said, is in funding private school vouchers.

The Republican-controlled legislature expanded the Opportunity Scholarship Program to serve students beyond ones from low-income households, which increased taxpayer spending by millions.

“I think one thing that Republicans and Democrats agree on, that it is ridiculous that somebody who’s making millions of dollars gets a coupon from the state when we can’t afford to pay for public education,” Reives told reporters at a press conference.

T. Keung Hui reports that Democrats have been floating the idea of increasing the reporting requirements for schools that receive Opportunity Scholarships and reinstating mandatory income limits for the families of scholarship recipients.

Poll shows North Carolinians disapprove of performances of Hegseth, Trump

A preelection Elon University poll shows 47% of North Carolinians would react positively to an impeachment of President Donald Trump, with 33% negative. Half of North Carolina residents said they disapproved of Trump in a September poll.

And what about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as Democrats consider impeachment for him?

Forty-six percent of North Carolinians disapproved of Hegseth’s job performance, with 27% approving and 28% reporting that they were unsure about it.

Soon-to-retire Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has called for Hegseth’s ouster. Last week, Tillis said that Hegseth has displayed “incompetence” and has given Trump “bad advice.” Tillis’ calls for a Hegseth replacement began in September after North Carolina native Dan Driscoll left as U.S. Army secretary.

More headlines you won’t want to miss

That’s all for now

Thanks so much for reading. We’ll see you right back here tomorrow.