When NC faced one of its worst budget crises - Today in Triangle History

In 2001, Gov. Mike Easley faced steep cuts to the state budget. Johnny Andrews/File photo

A daily look at some of The News & Observer’s headlines on Nov. 12 in past years.

On this day in 2001, The News & Observer published a story about North Carolina’s state government finding ways to be extra frugal as it faced its worst budget crisis in decades.

Workers were feeling the 4% budget cuts at state agencies that then-Gov. Mike Easley ordered, with some exceptions for Medicaid, prison guards, classroom instruction and public safety. The economy was also experiencing ripple effects of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Earlier in the year, Easley instituted a hiring freeze. There were also looming layoffs expected at the Department of Public Instruction, which had dropped to 476 employees from 1,200 the decade prior.

Visitors at the North Carolina Zoo felt the budget constraints, too, when the zoo in Asheboro launched its winter schedule in September, closing an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Budget cuts were made in state prisons too, where some inmates were fed bread without margarine and less meat.

Army Nurse Corps recognized at Veterans Day parade

Also in 2001, a group of retired Army Nurse Corps members who served in World War II were recognized in Fayetteville’s Veterans Day parade. Julia Brady was among two dozen retired members who led the fourth annual parade as grand marshals.

Brady served in the Army in the 1940s where she cared for soldiers at Blandford Camp in Dorset, England. Though she’d dreamed of being a writer and hadn’t intended to enlist in the military, she did.

And while she was in the Army Nurse Corps, she met the man she’d marry.

“I haven’t had boots on in six weeks, and I haven’t danced in six months,” she told Jim Brady at Blandford Camp.

“But would you like to dance with me?” he asked.

A year later, the two were married. They raised a family in Fayetteville.