Here are the best-rated nursing homes in the Triangle, according to US News

Finding a nursing home, assisted living or continuing care retirement community can be a challenging process. Scott Sharpe/File photo

Most seniors want to spend their remaining years in their homes. But, for many, that’s not always possible.

People over the age of 65 are one of the fastest growing demographics in North Carolina, and some will need to rely on nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other senior care centers for help as they age. In 88 North Carolina counties, there are more people over the age of 60 than there are people under the age of 18, according to state data.

U.S. News and World Report released its 2027 ratings of the best nursing homes on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with 78 nursing homes in North Carolina among the top of the 403 nursing homes rated by the company.

Nursing homes, sometimes called skilled nursing homes, provide 24-hour medical care for long-term or short-term rehabilitative stays for people who need a high level of medical care. This is often the highest level of medical care a person can receive outside a hospital.

Earlier this year, The News & Observer created a complete guide to finding a good senior care facility in the Raleigh area, including options besides nursing homes, checking facility inspections and key figures on local senior living.

How are nursing homes rated?

The report looks at 17 quality measures, including staffing consistency, clinical safety outcomes, emergency room visits and hospitalizations during stays, among others.

While there is some overlap in the measures between long-term and short-term rankings, many of the measurements are different “because getting a patient back home from therapy requires completely different care than managing ongoing residential needs,” according to Jordan Derk, senior care researcher at U.S. News.

“When you’re considering short-term rehab, you may want to consider therapy access,” he said in a news release. “The top performing facilities provide significantly more physical therapy access per resident per day compared to the national average. When you’re thinking of long-term care, medical stability is important. High quality means keeping chronic conditions stable without traumatic disruption, so top facilities achieve significantly fewer hospital readmissions than the average facility.”

In addition to U.S. News & World, the federal government also provides one-to-five star ratings for nursing homes based on health and fire safety inspections, complaint inspections and staffing levels, among other things. That database can be found at medicare.gov/care-compare.

The U.S. News & World doesn’t rely on the federal database for its ratings, according to the methodology.

Midsection of elderly woman holding hand of nurse. Caregiver is supporting senior female. They are at home during coronavirus lockdown. Morsa Images/Getty Images

Best Triangle nursing homes

Here are the nursing homes in Triangle area that received a “high performing” rating from U.S. News for short-term rehabilitation:

Coasdaile Village in Durham

Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham

Parkview Health and Rehabilitation Center of Chapel Hill

Pettigrew Rehabilitation Center in Durham

Carol Woods in Chapel Hill

Bellarose Nursing and Rehabilitation in Garner

Glenaire in Cary

Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley in Raleigh

Rex Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Raleigh

Sunnybrook Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh

The Cardinal at North Hills in Raleigh

UNC Rex Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center of Apex

Zebulon Rehabilitation Center

Here are the nursing homes in Triangle area that received a “high performing” rating from U.S. News for long-term care:

Croasdaile Village in Durham

Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham

Bellarose Nursing and Rehabilitation in Garner

Glenaire in Cary

Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley in Raleigh

Rex Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center in Raleigh

UNC Rex Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center of Apex

Tower Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Raleigh

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