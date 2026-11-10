Ex-lawmaker revives tensions with Tim Moore + How Muslim candidates fared in NC

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Good morning and welcome to Under the Dome. I’m Ronni Butts, here to give you the latest on North Carolina politics a week after the state’s historic midterm elections.

Last week’s blue wave reached North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District, where first-time politician LaKesha Womack unexpectedly unseated U.S. Rep. Tim Moore.

Terence Everitt — a Democrat and former state lawmaker who is perhaps a thorn in Moore’s side — wrote Moore a letter to sarcastically wish him “all the best” after his 6,400-vote defeat.

“It has come to my attention that the voters of North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District have decided to relocate your office,” the letter said. “I hope you find your new accommodations to be a good fit.”

The letter alludes to a 2023 dispute between the two while Everitt was a state representative and Moore was state House speaker. Everitt called for a criminal investigation into Moore’s purported affair, tied to claims that Moore offered political favors in exchange for sexual favors.

Soon after, Moore moved Everitt’s Legislative Building office to the basement — in a supply closet.

At the time, Everitt also had a disagreement with Democratic state Sen. Paul Lowe, which Moore cited as the impetus for moving Everitt’s office for Everitt’s “physical safety.”

Moore wrote Everitt a letter that said Everitt would be making history “in a very insignificant way” by using a room that had never been used as an office.

“For some members, they are often recognized for their legislative accomplishments, constituents services or shaping the passage of laws — for others it was where their office was — each member may determine their priorities for their legacies,” Moore’s letter read.

Now that Moore has lost his reelection bid, Everitt wrote Moore a letter, which he shared on X, with a similar tone that repurposed some of the phrases Moore used in his letter.

“Losing a district you helped draw for yourself is quite an accomplishment. In some ways, your brief congressional tenure was historic, mind you in a very insignificant way,” Everitt’s letter reads.

Everitt found himself at odds with Republicans in the state Senate, where he served for part of the 2025-26 session before resigning to work as executive director at N.C. Voter Protection Alliance.

Republican leaders condemned Everitt’s comments toward Republicans who backed redistricting the state’s congressional map in Republicans’ favor. He also called for an investigation into Republican state Sen. Dave Craven over campaign spending tied to a lobbying group.

NC candidate wins amid rising anti-Muslim sentiment

State Sen. Haseeb Fatmi, a Wake Forest Democrat who replaced Everitt, told supporters that he faced “racism and bigotry” while campaigning to keep his seat, to which he was appointed in May, Twumasi Duah-Mensah reported.

Fatmi, who is Muslim, said that he saw several campaign mailers that insinuated that he was a terrorist. Anti-Muslim sentiment is growing across the nation.

The Council for American Islamic Relations said Fatmi was among six elected Muslims across North Carolina on Tuesday, the largest number it has recorded in the state.

Final votes being tallied + what it means for political power

A new episode of Under the Dome out today discusses how provisional ballot counting and final votes are tallied, which races remain undecided, and the dynamics of change in the General Assembly. Host and Capitol bureau chief Dawn Vaughan is joined by legislative and lobbying reporter Esther Frances and democracy reporter Kyle Ingram. Stay to the end for their picks for Headliner of the Week.

Headlines you won’t want to miss

That’s all for now

Thanks so much for reading. We’ll see you right back here tomorrow.