NC State lost two senior defenders against Duke. Will they return?

N.C. State safety Ronnie Royal III is escorted off the field following an injury in the third quarter against Duke on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

The N.C. State depth chart looks different this week, missing two key defenders.

Safety Ronnie Royal and linebacker Popo Aguirre did not appear on the two-deep released Monday, following injuries sustained during the Duke game.

The two “look to miss some time,” according to the weekly game notes. Interim head coach Todd Goebbel, however, did not provide details during his weekly availability.

Cornerback and team captain Brian Nelson said the two were in the locker room after the game. Goebbel was unable to answer specific health questions during the postgame news conference but said the staff will “take it one day at a time and make sure, at the end of the day, we protect these young men.”

Royal and Aguirre left the game in the third quarter Saturday game after a helmet-to-helmet collision. Medical professionals evaluated them on the field for six minutes, preparing to carry both players off the field on medical backboards. The two were ultimately able to sit up and walk off the field, with assistance.

Attending staff removed Royal’s shoulder pads and helmet before he returned to the locker room.

Aguirre led the Wolfpack with eight total tackles, including half a tackle for loss. Royal added five tackles and one pass breakup in the Wolfpack’s lopsided loss.

“It puts a lot of things in perspective when you’ve got two young men that pour their hearts and soul into this program that are laying there, motionless for a while on the football field,” Goebbel said Saturday. “Puts a lot of things in perspective for me, for the coaching staff, for the players and their teammates.”

The Pack has been without safety Tristan Teasdell for four straight games.

Wide receiver Keenan Jackson was also removed from the depth chart. Senior Tyran Warren is listed in his place. Goebbel did not provide any details about Jackson’s status.

“Keenan’s a tough kid,” Goebbel said. “Right now he’s off the depth chart, but he’s going to fight to get back as quick as he can.”

One sliver of good news, Goebbel said, was that Duke Scott came out of the rivalry game feeling confident and healthy. The running back was limited in his action this weekend in an attempt to protect his health, but his workload could increase in Week 11.

The Wolfpack faces Syracuse for Senior Day at noon Saturday.