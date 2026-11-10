Record-breaking tobacco production - Today in Triangle history

When “weed” meant tobacco. File image

A daily look at some of The News & Observer headlines on this date in past years.

In 1951, The News & Observer published the story of a new production record for tobacco in North Carolina. According to the Federal-State Crop Reporting Service, it was estimated that 945,530,000 pounds of flue-cured tobacco would be grown in state.

Previous reports indicate that high production in 1946 was 912,970,000. In the same year, the service estimated that corn crop was up 2 million bushels than the previous month, ringing in at 73 million.

The peanut crop also increased, as the number reported was up 5 million from October at 276,080,000 pounds. That year’s peanut crop was 30 million more than the year before.

“The flue-cured tobacco estimate was 87,390,000 pounds above last year’s production,” The N&O published.

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