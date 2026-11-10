Why one of NC's newly elected lawmakers has no plans yet to pick a side

April Montgomery, an unaffiliated candidate, narrowly lead over Republican candidate Charles Taylor for a seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

While the majority of registered voters in the state are unaffiliated with a major political party, it is uncommon for a candidate who doesn’t fall into Republican or Democratic molds to be elected to office.

However, voters in Lee County chose April Montgomery, an unaffiliated candidate who campaigned on investing in public education and supporting small businesses, over a Republican candidate.

Democrats took control of the state House in last week’s election. The party flipped so many seats that it is one seat away from a supermajority in the House, which could open up a role for Montgomery with Democrats who need one more vote to attain that dominant share.

Montgomery told The News & Observer that she currently does not have plans to join either party’s strategy meetings. “We’ll figure out fairly early on in the season what the priorities are going to be and what best suits my district given those priorities and make decisions from there,” she said.

Montgomery defeated Republican Charles Taylor, who serves as a Sanford City Council member. Republican Rep. John Sauls held the seat for seven terms over two tenures and did not seek reelection.

Taylor filed a defamation lawsuit just before the election that alleged a political action committee crossed the line with particular mailers.

The Sandhills Citizens Alliance distributed mailers that claimed Taylor owns and operates an illegal gambling business. Taylor initially sent the group a cease-and-desist letter demanding a retraction.

Taylor has said that he owns the property but doesn’t run the business, and “if there’s ever an issue with the tenant, I’ll deal with it based on the facts and the law.”

Party meetings

Montgomery said she currently has no plans to meet with either party once she’s seated in January in the state legislature. In what are known as caucuses, House Democrats and Republicans debate in closed-door meetings about legislation and strategy.

Montgomery said voters in her district “wanted someone who was going to go up there and be independent and not beholden to other parties.”

“If you look at the returns, I did get support from all sides that need to not just feel but know that I’m going to be up there representing them,” she said. “So, I can’t make decisions especially at this point that compromise what that might be.”

North Carolina House Democrats spoke too soon the day after the election and issued a statement proclaiming that the party had won a supermajority “in addition to an unaffiliated winner who plans to caucus with the” party.

The party later posted a correction, saying that the original post “inadvertently spoke on behalf of unaffiliated member-elect, April Montgomery, who has not committed to caucus with either party.”

Kirk Kovach, the deputy chief of staff for House Democratic leader Robert Reives, told The N&O in a written statement that bylaws state legislators must formally request to caucus with House Democrats. The request must be voted on by caucus members.

“So, the ultimate decision about whether any member of the House wants to caucus with House Democrats is up to our greater caucus to determine,” Kovach said. “As of today, no formal request has been made by Representative-elect Montgomery so it is too early to speculate any further.”

Reives at a press conference on Tuesday told reporters that Montgomery “ran a great campaign. That was incredibly impressive to be able to win in that way, and we are here for her in any capacity that we can be of assistance.”

He said he wants Montgomery in a position “that she can operate in the way that it’s most comfortable and aligns with her philosophies, and I want her to know that she has got 70 people who are cheering for her wherever she goes.”

“If she decides she wants to caucus with Republicans, caucus with Democrats, if she wants to caucus with nobody, I want her to be supported because she’s been elected by our people, and that being my hometown, where I grew up, I want her to be successful,” Reives said.

Republican House Speaker Destin Hall told The N&O in a written statement that he is “always happy to welcome additional members to the House Republican Caucus.”

Petition process

State law outlines the requirements for petitions for unaffiliated candidates to get onto ballots. The position the candidate is running for determines how many signatures are needed and when petitions are due.

Montgomery needed at least 4% of all registered voters in District 51, which amounts to around 2,300 people, to sign the petition and submit it by noon on primary election day. She said she gathered more than 3,300 signatures, more than the number of votes Taylor received in the primary to qualify as the Republican candidate.

“It’s a lot of work, and I do think it’s drafted to be discouraging in that way,” Montgomery said. “But, it turns out that we met a ton of people through that process who were engaged in the campaign, which was nice.”

Montgomery said the process also helped “build that infrastructure of a team because we’re also doing it without the infrastructure that a party brings.”

“If you’re running with a recognized party in the state, you write a check, and you’re on the ballot. That’s it,” she said. “When you’re running as unaffiliated, and you’re asking people to get your name on the ballot, you find that regardless of what letter is behind their name, a lot of what you want for your community is the same.”

Montgomery, the chief development officer of battery energy storage system supplier EIP Storage, said she has spent 20 years in the energy industry. She said she can see a role for herself handling energy and utility policies since she knows “how that works and what the market is in our state.”

“We’re going into an era where we are going to have increasing electrical demand, and we need to put a lot of thought around how we’re planning for that, what resources we’re going to use and who’s going to bear the cost of all of that,” Montgomery said.