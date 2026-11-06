Duke basketball rolls over Coastal. Observations from the Blue Devils' win

Duke’s Patrick Ngongba II (21) drives past Coastal Carolina's Caleb Middleton in the first half of Duke’s game against Coastal Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The ball was on the floor and Duke’s Sebastian Wilkins wanted it. So did John Blackwell. So they went after it in tandem, diving in unison.

The result: A fast-break basket for Cayden Boozer, a Coastal Carolina foul and a 3-point play for Duke.

Wilkins was credited with the steal on the play. Blackwell didn’t care, slapping an arm around Wilkins’ waist as the two smiled and celebrated the play.

The No. 2 Devils were on their way to a 113-52 victory as junior Patrick Ngongba II had a career scoring night and the Chanticleers a mostly nightmarish night dealing with Duke’s defense at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before Thursday, Ngongba’s career high was 17 points against SMU last season. He had 18 by halftime and finished with 28 against the Chants, who couldn’t contain him with double teams or a switch to a zone defense as the big man hit 10 of his 13 shots.

On one first-half play, Boozer saw Ngongba posted up low and gave him a soft lob pass. Ngongba pulled it down, found himself surrounded and promptly muscled his way to the basket.

Duke’s Patrick Ngongba (21) smiles after hitting a 3-pointer in the second half of Duke’s 113-52 victory over Coastal Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Early in the second half, Ngongba didn’t hesitate on an open 3-pointer from the key. Swish. Cameron erupted and Coastal Carolina coach Justin Gray, his team behind 66-20, decided a timeout was needed.

“I don’t know how you stop him,” Wilkins said, smiling. “It’s like pick your poison. He can do it all. He’s so talented and the work he’s put in shows.”

Nothing could slow down the Blue Devils this night as they followed up an 84-50 season-opening victory over Army that had some rough edges with a more compete second game Thursday.

Boozer had his hands on the controls with 11 points and a career-high 12 assists. Blackwell had 15 points in his second Duke game, freshman Deron Rippey Jr. gave the fans another play to remember, and the place stayed loud until the end, wanting the last man off the bench, Nick Arnold, to try and score.

“I thought we really responded from the Army game and took some steps forward,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “Twenty-five assists on 38 made shots. Cayden’s passing was incredible, and I thought he controlled the game. Pat impacts winning in many ways.

“And I thought the main thing was our defense. More consistent, especially in the first half. … We had some great sequences of active hands tonight.”

Duke’s Dame Sarr (7) celebrates slamming in two as Coastal Carolina's Caleb Middleton watches in the first half of Duke’s game against Coastal Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Scheyer said his team appeared antsy and impatient in the opener against Army when they couldn’t keep adding to the lead after a 12-0 run to start the game. That wasn’t a problem Thursday against a Coastal Carolina team that won 19 games last season under Gray, who played at Wake Forest for the late Skip Prosser in the early 2000s.

The Blue Devils scored the first 16 points as the Chants couldn’t make a shot in the first six minutes. They pushed the lead to 21-2 and 36-10.

The Chanticleers were either rushing shots or turning the ball over, shooting 20.7% in the opening half and 30.2% in the game as the Duke man-to-man was ferocious. One small “victory” for Coastal were back-to-back baskets in the first half that had Scheyer calling for a timeout to emphatically get a few points across to his team.

Not that Scheyer was overly concerned. It was 40-14, Duke. It would be 54-18, Duke, at halftime.

“I thought we were really connected in this game and shared the ball,” said Wilkins, who had a game-high 11 rebounds as the Devils owned the boards, 53-27.

Some observations from the game:

No. 100 for Caleb Foster

When senior Caleb Foster entered the game, it marked his 100th playing appearance at Duke. That’s a rarity in an age when many athletes switch schools at will or seek better paydays elsewhere.

Foster is the consummate Blue Devil, a model of consistency. His experience, leadership and toughness are invaluable.

Duke’s Caleb Foster (1) makes his shot during the first half of Duke’s game against Coastal Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Blue Devils had Cayden Boozer coming back for his sophomore season, and Blackwell and Rippey Jr. coming in. But Foster, recently featured on the digital cover of SLAMU, wanted to be a part of another run at a national championship.

Foster got his points Thursday and provided points for others. After swishing a corner three in the first half, he “holstered his gun.” In the final seconds of the half, he made a neat feed to Ngongba for a buzzer-beating dunk.

One downside to the night: Foster, who had 15 points, was ejected in the second half after being involved in a pair of double-technicals and had to leave the bench.

“I’ve never been ejected before,” Foster said. “I got the ball, I got tangled up, and I was trying to get my arms loose. I guess the ref was upset so … I’ll take it. I’ll take one for the team.”

Better game for Blackwell

Duke’s Blackwell was spotted taking shots in Cameron late after the season opener against Army, unhappy about missing five of six shots and having more turnovers (4) than points (3).

“I don’t think he’s had a game like that in two years,” Scheyer said of the transfer from Wisconsin.

Blackwell fired in a corner three early in Thursday’s game and flashed three fingers. He would go on to score 15 points, although still rushing a few things.

Blackwell took a hard spill to the floor after one first-half play and banged his right elbow. But he was quickly up and back at it.

And Blackwell didn’t let up on defense. He did join Wilkins for some loose-ball floor burns.

“His defense was really good,” Scheyer said. “He let the game come to him. In the second half, he had a flurry to get going. He’s that type of guy who will find his moments and comfort level. But the main thing is he’s just a team guy. I love the approach and attitude he had tonight.”

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer laughs with Deron Rippey Jr. in the second half of Duke’s 113-52 victory over Coastal Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Rippey can be spectacular

Duke’s Rippey Jr. can make some spectacular plays and already has a few to savor in just two games.

In the opener against Army, the 6-3 guard made a quick behind-the-back pass to Dame Sarr for a three-point play after chasing down an outlet pass that seemed — at first — out of reach for even the most fleet.

That was just a hoops appetizer. Later, Ngongba missed a baseline shot and Rippey rose over everybody, his eyes at rim level, for a one-hand slam follow.

In the second half Thursday, he made a quick drive into the lane, took some heavy contact from 6-9, 275-pound Derrick Green and somehow got off an underhand shot with spin while falling. The ball spun off the rim and in and Rippey had a three-point play.

Duke’s Dame Sarr (7) dives after the ball pulled in by Coastal Carolina's Trey Perry in the first half of Duke’s game against Coastal Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Game of crazy matchups

Switching defenses can create some odd matchups. Odd-looking, too.

On one first-half play, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje found himself guarding Q Williams IV of Coastal — a 7-2 freshman vs a 5-9 freshman. Williams made a quick fake with the ball, getting Boumtje Boumtje off his feet and getting off a shot The problem: Williams also took a few steps with the ball before putting it up. Traveling.

Late in the game, Coastal’s Jordan Buzzard, a 6-9 forward, had the ball low with the 6-3 Rippey on him. Advantage Buzzard? Rippey blocked his shot.