Extreme hazing, redistricting fail, bad teen behavior, ice cream: Today's headlines

N.C. State Sigma Nu Fraternity house, on Greek Village Drive, on Friday, October 30, 2026 in Raleigh, N.C. The fraternity has been suspended amid allegations of hazing. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

These are the top headlines from The News & Observer for Nov. 5, including NC State fraternity hazing details, bad teen behavior in a viral video, the chance of rain and new ice cream to try.

Sigma Nu hazing warrants unsealed: Search warrants made public detail graphic hazing allegations at the Sigma Nu fraternity house at NC State University. The warrants describe pledges being kicked, forced to eat vomit and exposed to drugs. Anonymous reports to campus police in September warned that six people had been hospitalized and that pledges feared for their lives.

Read more: Police detail hazing shown on videos from NC State’s Sigma Nu fraternity

Teens harass patrons at North Hills: A viral TikTok video showing two teens on e-bikes hurling racist and homophobic slurs at shoppers near the Raleigh retail district has surpassed 40,000 views and sparked calls for parental accountability. North Hills management denounced the behavior but didn’t announce specific action.

Read more: ‘Where’s your parents?’: Video shows teens harassing North Hills patrons with slurs

No death penalty in deputy’s killing: Special Prosecutor David Saacks announced that he will not seek the death penalty against state trooper Nekime Oxendine, who is charged with murdering Cumberland County sheriff’s Capt. Adam Bean during a March confrontation in Hope Mills. Oxendine’s attorney says the trooper acted in self-defense.

Read more: Death penalty decision announced in NC trooper’s alleged murder of deputy

GOP gerrymander backfires: North Carolina Republicans drew a congressional map aimed at securing 11 of North Carolina’s 14 U.S. House seats. Instead, Democrats appear to have won 10 races in Tuesday’s election and also flipped the state House for the first time in 16 years. Analysts say the GOP spread itself too thin in redistricting while voters pushed back on the cost of living.

Read more: NC lawmakers drew maps heavily favoring Republicans. How did they fail so badly?

Rain may finally arrive: A cold front could bring widespread rain to central North Carolina starting overnight Thursday and lasting through Friday, with the Triangle expecting half an inch to an inch. It’s the first substantial rainfall since mid-October, as parts of Wake and Johnston counties sit in extreme drought.

Read more: Rain is finally coming to the Triangle. Here’s when and how long it’ll last

Belichick nominated for Hall of Fame: UNC football coach Bill Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl champion, is among five coaches nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2027 class. He was passed over last year. The Hall updated its selection process in September, and one coach will advance to the final ballot on Nov. 17.

Read more: After being snubbed once, UNC’s Bill Belichick nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Millie’s ice cream coming to Raleigh: Pittsburgh-based Millie’s Homemade will open its first North Carolina location in downtown Raleigh near Moore Square. The scratch-made ice cream franchise plans to open at 325 Blake St. before the end of the year.

Read more: Popular Pittsburgh-based ice cream franchise opens first NC location in Raleigh

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.