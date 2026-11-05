‘Bob's Burgers' treated black garlic like a secret weapon in 2014. Now it's the 2027 flavor of the year

Actors John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, producers Jim Dauterive and Loren Bouchard speak onstage during the 'Bob Burgers' panel Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Every so often, a TV show spots a food trend years before the rest of us. For black garlic, that show was a cartoon about a burger joint.

The ingredient used to feel like something only chefs knew about, but fans of the Emmy-winning animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers got an unusually early introduction back in 2014.

In the episode “Best Burger,” Bob enters a competition against rival Jimmy Pesto and celebrity chef Skip Marooch, betting one ingredient will give him the edge: black garlic. He even builds the whole burger around it, naming his entry the “Bet It All on Black Garlic Burger.”

The episode is a fun snapshot of where black garlic stood at the time. It was unusual enough to be a secret weapon but familiar enough that food-obsessed viewers might recognize it.

Fast forward to today, and that framing feels almost quaint, since MorganMyers just named black garlic its “2027 Flavor of the Year” in its 2027 Food & Flavor Trends Report.

The more interesting story is how it got from a niche sitcom plot point to an ingredient the food industry is betting on.

Why 2027 will be a make-or-break year for black garlic

So what earned black garlic the top spot? MorganMyers said it topped the 2027 list because it “feels new without being completely unfamiliar” and “works across a wide range of foods.”

It’s also much easier to find, showing up at local grocery stores as whole cloves, dry seasonings, dressings, sauces, dips and other familiar products.

That accessibility helps explain why 50% of consumers surveyed by MorganMyers said they were interested in trying black garlic in 2027.

Curiosity, however, is only half the battle. The firm’s research found that 92% of consumers say they’d likely buy a new flavor again after a positive experience, yet only 11% say newer flavors have actually become everyday staples.

That makes 2027 less of a victory lap and more of a test of whether black garlic can go from something people try once because it sounds intriguing to something they keep stocked in the kitchen.

Black garlic spent years working its way out of restaurant kitchens

Black garlic may feel like a new discovery, but it’s been around for thousands of years. Its modern commercial rise began in the early 2000s, when South Korean entrepreneur Scott Kim started developing a standardized heat-aging process.

According to The Washington Post, Kim went on to launch Black Garlic Inc. in 2008 with longtime garlic producer John Yi, based in Hollywood, California.

That was a turning point. Instead of black garlic being made in small batches or tracked down through specialty channels, Kim’s company helped produce it more reliably and on a larger scale.

Chefs took notice, drawn to its sweet, savory flavor and its ability to add depth without the sharp bite of fresh garlic. Still, for much of the next decade, black garlic stayed mostly in restaurant kitchens instead of home pantries.

Familiar products helped black garlic move into everyday kitchens

The shift started once shoppers no longer had to buy a bulb and figure out what to do with it.

Instead, the flavor began appearing in sauces, seasonings, condiments and prepared foods that already fit into people’s routines. Heinz Black Garlic Ranch is a perfect example, since it started as a limited restaurant offering before launching nationally at Walmart and Target in 2024.

Later that year, the Specialty Food Association named black garlic one of its top trends for 2025 and predicted it would branch out beyond fine dining into snacks and other specialty foods.

Each of those steps made it easier to give black garlic a shot. Someone who might never buy a whole bulb could now try the flavor through ranch, aioli or seasoning.

The next step for black garlic is getting people to come back

Being named Flavor of the Year can earn black garlic more space on shelves, menus and shopping lists. But the products that last solve the next problem: giving people an easy reason to use it again.

That might be where black garlic has an edge. It already works in familiar foods like burgers, sauces, dips, pasta, meat and vegetables, so nobody has to learn a whole new way of cooking.

If people find one or two uses they genuinely love, black garlic has a better shot at moving from “that interesting thing I tried once” to something they automatically replace when it runs out.

And that brings the story right back to Bob’s Burgers. The very thing that made Bob’s burger stand out may end up succeeding because it no longer feels unusual at all.

This article was created by content specialists using various tools, including AI.