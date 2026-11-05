‘Where's your parents?': Video shows teens harassing North Hills patrons with slurs

A sign off Lassiter Mill Road at the entrance to the North Hills shopping center in Raleigh, N.C., is photographed on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. Renee Umsted/rumsted@newsobserver.com

A viral video showing a pair of young teens lobbing slurs at North Hills patrons has sparked outrage from locals who want the kids’ parents held accountable and condemnation from the Raleigh district’s property owners.

In the video, which had surpassed 40,000 views on TikTok as of Thursday afternoon, a pair of young teens are shown sitting on idling e-bikes while insulting a group of patrons, with one of the kids directing a racist slur toward the group before driving away.

“Can someone point me to some parents pls?” wrote Trinity Teixeira, who posted her interaction with the teens. “I got some problems.”

Teixeira said she and a group of out-of-town friends had stopped by the North Hills Target to charge their Tesla when they decided to walk around the nearby stores.

The group passed by the kids and one of her friends asked what type of e-bike they were riding. Soon after, one of the teens started hurling insults, she said.

The group decided to keep walking, but the kids allegedly followed them and continued the jabs — including multiple racist and homophobic slurs, according to the post.

The kids also harassed three different groups on North Hills property within the same time frame, she said.

“Where’s your parents?” Teixeira said of the situation in a follow-up video. “Where’s your mom, your aunts, your cousins, your uncle — give me something, because this isn’t something that just randomly happened. You said this clear as day as a child. You heard it from somewhere — and you think it’s okay? Bring me the parents please.”

North Hills denounces incident

North Hills officials denounced the incident in statement posted to an Instagram story on Wednesday evening, but stopped short of indicating specific action was being taken.

“We are disappointed by this behavior and remain concerned about reckless e-bike practices,” management wrote. “This conduct is unacceptable and goes against our Code of Conduct and the welcoming safe environment we strive to provide for everyone who visits North Hills.”

North Hills is privately owned property, operated by Raleigh real estate developer Kane Realty Corp., and reserves the right to file criminal trespassing charges against individuals who defy its Code of Conduct, according to the development’s website.

Those rules include a “Parents On Site Policy,” which states children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 8 p.m. while on North Hills property. North Hills also prohibits the use of e-bikes, scooters or skateboards, as well as disruptive behavior including “vulgar language or profanity,” or “any activity that threatens the safety of guests, tenants and employees,” their website states.

The incident appeared to have taken place before 8 p.m., according to the video.

And in addition to its conduct policies, North Hills has “public safety officers” who are on the property 24/7, according to Stacey Buescher, the executive vice president of operations for Kane Realty Corp.

“We take violations of our Code of Conduct seriously, including harassment, disruptive behavior and unsafe e-bike activity, and address them as appropriate,” Buescher wrote in an email to The News & Observer.

Buescher declined to comment on whether officials were taking any specific action but said issues involving minors “extend beyond any one property.”

“Promoting safe and respectful behavior requires a shared effort among parents and guardians, schools, city officials and the broader community,” she wrote. “We welcome continued partnership in addressing these challenges and reinforcing expectations for young people throughout our community.”

Locals nonetheless flooded the TikTok video with concerns about the incident, many suggesting the parents should be held responsible.

“This behavior is beyond disgusting,” one user said. “TELL KANE IMMEDIATELY,” another commented.

“How are there no adults?” one person asked. “Who lets their kids loose in Raleigh on bikes? I hope you find the parents!”