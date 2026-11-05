Rain is finally coming to the Triangle. Here's when and how long it'll last

A rainbow appears over downtown Raleigh, as seen from Dix Park, Friday evening, Sept 18, 2026. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

A cold front will bring widespread rain to central North Carolina on Friday, Nov. 6.

That’s the first bout of rain since mid-October, which only brought about 2.5 inches of rain throughout the entire month, according to National Weather Service data.

The rain will start overnight Thursday, pick up Friday morning and last most of the day. In all, we could see half-an-inch to an inch of rain in the Triangle, with some eastern parts of the central part of the state getting 1.5 inches.

“It will bring widespread rain (in central North Carolina) and a chance for several thunderstorms across our eastern areas,” said Tom Green, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office. “We do not have a chance of rain in the forecast after Friday evening.”

Temperatures will remain above normal on Thursday and Friday (63 degrees is the normal high for this time of year in Raleigh), but should reach near-normal ranges on Saturday, Nov. 7. Temperatures aren’t forecasted to reach higher than 69 degrees and lows are in the 40s next week in Raleigh.

There is a marginal risk— 1 out of 5 — of severe thunderstorms east of US-1 including Rocky Mount, Fayetteville and Goldsboro, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.

Portions of the Triangle are back in extreme drought, including parts of Wake and Johnston counties, and some Triangle reservoirs are at their lowest water levels of 2026, The News & Observer reported.