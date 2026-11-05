The era of free rides on North Carolina's state ferries soon will end

Ocracoke Island ferry terminal on July 1, 2021. The ferry between here and Hatteras Island will no longer be free starting Jan. 1, 2027. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina is poised to begin charging tolls on ferries that have been free for decades, including the state’s busiest route between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

The Board of Transportation on Thursday approved new tolls for four coastal ferry routes. Each car will pay $10 for a one-way trip on the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry and $7 one-way on the Knotts Island and the Neuse and Pamlico river ferries. Trucks and other longer vehicles will pay up to $30 on the Hatteras-Ocracoke crossing and $28 on the others.

A bill signed into law this summer requires NCDOT to begin collecting tolls on those routes Jan. 1.

The board unanimously passed a resolution last month asking the General Assembly to push that day back a few months, saying NCDOT hadn’t had enough time to study the effects of tolls on ridership. But lawmakers haven’t changed the Jan. 1 deadline, and NCDOT’s Ferry Division is preparing to begin collecting tolls as required, director Jed Dixon said Thursday.

The board voted to approve the tolls without dissent. But Tess Judge, who represents the Outer Banks on the board, made another plea for more time. Many coastal residents depend on the ferries the way people in other areas use highways, Judge said, and more time would help the state determine if certain groups should be exempt from tolls.

“I just believe there needs to be more work done to consider the people that live there and use the ferry system for their everyday lives,” she said. “I know that we can always go back and look at it. But it’s going to have a profound impact on a lot of citizens.”

The state is offering a $150 annual ferry pass to permanent residents of 20 North Carolina coastal counties. Those commuter passes are now on sale at ferry.ncdot.gov/reservations/commuter-pass.

NCDOT will not change tolls that people already pay to ride ferries across the Cape Fear River between Southport and Fort Fisher and over Pamlico Sound between Ocracoke and both Swan Quarter and Cedar Island.

Lawmakers decided the additional tolls are a fair way to help pay to replace older boats in the state’s fleet of 23 ferries and 11 support vessels. The bill did not specify the rates, leaving that up to NCDOT and the Board of Transportation.

The tolls approved Thursday would generate about $4.4 million in the first year, Dixon told the board last month, not enough to replace a vessel every four years.

Dixon said the state would use the next year to determine how tolls affect ridership and whether they can be increased without discouraging too many travelers.