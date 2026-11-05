NC Democrats have a lot more power in the legislature. What they want to do with it

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein fields questions from reporters during a press briefing on the shift of power in the General Assembly, following the 2026 election, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

“Work together.”

That was the message voters sent their state lawmakers, Democratic Gov. Josh Stein told reporters the day after the election, and what he wants to do in the next legislative session.

And if unofficial election results hold, they’ll have to, anyway.

So what exactly will that look like? And what do Democrats want to do once their power solidifies in January?

Democrats will have the upper hand, with a Democrat in the governor’s mansion as well as Democratic control of the state House of Representatives, and a near tie in the Senate, if potential recounts and the final canvass don’t change the outcomes.

At the same time they upended Republicans’ power, voters passed constitutional amendments that were Republican-written proposals, including measures that cap the state income tax rate at 3.5% and call for some sort of limit on property tax collections by local governments.

Democratic Minority Leader Robert Reives is in the race to be the next House speaker, and fellow Democrats are already calling him speaker-elect ahead of the vote. Each caucus will choose their respective leaders at meetings in December, and then each chamber will make the votes official as they begin the legislative session in January.

To supporters celebrating Democrats’ shocking success on election night, Reives brought a message of bipartisanship, saying that as a people: “We are not Democrats. We are not Republicans. We are not unaffiliated. We are the citizens of North Carolina, and we deserve the best that we can get.”

State House Democratic Leader Robert Reives speaks during an election night watch party at the Raleigh Marriott City Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Getting costs down, and investing in education

Stein said “the cost of housing, electricity, and healthcare are too high for North Carolina families. We can work together to keep people safe. We know we need more well-trained local law enforcement on the streets, in the community. We can work together to invest in our people, so that they have the skills, the knowledge that they need to succeed in this fast-changing economy.”

Here’s what else Stein wants to see in future legislation:

Investments in multiple areas of education, including pre-K, K-12 schools, community colleges and universities.

Spending on public safety.

Continuing to help Western North Carolina recover from Helene.

“These are not simple issues. There’s not one piece of legislation that’s going to fix what needs to be fixed in North Carolina,” Stein told reporters on Wednesday.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein speaks on the shift of power in the General Assembly, following the 2026 election, during a press briefing on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Republicans who won their reelections, but lost control, are already sending their own messages of collaboration.

Republican leaders already talking about working with Democrats

GOP Sen. Jim Burgin told The News & Observer the morning after the election that he wants to be the next Senate president pro tempore, which is the leader of the Senate. That’s not to be confused with the president of the Senate, a role held by the lieutenant governor, who presides but only votes if there is a tie. If there are tie votes in the Senate in 2027, the deciding vote will be cast by Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt, who is a Democrat.

Burgin says he and Reives could work to deliver a state budget on time, a departure from how GOP infighting often delayed the budget in past years. Burgin has served as chair of both the health and health appropriations committees.

“I think I have proven that I will work with people, and that I’ve tried to build consensus, and I’ve tried to always exhibit qualities of statesmanship and civility, and I just think we’ve got to have that now,” Burgin said.

Outgoing Republican House Speaker Destin Hall sent his message of collaboration late election night, along with consolation to other Republicans.

Tonight’s results in North Carolina are disappointing for many across our state. But tomorrow we must pick ourselves up and continue to work for conservative policies that made our state successful,” Hall said in a statement.

“I congratulate Robert Reives and his caucus on their victory tonight, and I look forward to working with him in the next biennium,” Hall said.

Starting conversations about the state budget

Stein said he will be focused on working with all lawmakers on the new state budget.

The main work of the long legislative session that begins in the new year is the state budget. It is expected, though not required by law, for the budget to pass as a two-year spending plan in June during even-numbered years. Budget adjustment bills may pass in odd-numbered years, during the short session. There was no budget at all in 2025, and the overdue budget passed after House and Senate Republicans reached a compromise this past summer. Stein signed it into law.

“Let’s just sit down and start talking about what my priorities are, what your priorities are, and how can we put them together — those puzzle pieces in a way that it actually creates a beautiful picture for the state of North Carolina,” Stein said.

House Democrats, when they were in the minority, pushed hard for higher raises for teachers and education funding. Under Hall, House Republicans were receptive to that goal, and the House budget proposed in 2025 was enough of a collaborative document that a majority of Democrats, including Reives, voted in favor of it. They were less supportive of the final budget after it had been negotiated behind closed doors with Senate Republicans.

For the past two years, House Republicans and Democrats have differed on key issues like immigration but worked together on the budget and non-controversial bills. Senate Republicans and Democrats have been much more adversarial.

Reives said Wednesday in a statement that “Democrats are ready to fight for the policies that put us in this position. We understand the trust that voters have given us and look forward to hitting the ground running in January.”

In his victory speech Tuesday night, Reives said “relief is coming on its way. No more looking at the paper, scared of what’s getting ready to happen. No more wondering how many more times you’re going to be undercut and kicked in the gut.”

Before votes on legislation, and after debate wraps up, Reives is always the last Democrat to speak. He has often lamented how Republicans have advanced legislation with procedural moves that limit amendments and debate, and said that Democrats would do things differently.

They’ll now have that chance.

Breaking news reporter Faith Wardwell contributed to this report.