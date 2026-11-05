NC schools identify $18 billion in construction needs. Can it be funded?

A new report shows North Carolina school districts are reporting $18 billion in school facility needs over the next five years. File photo

A $680 million bond referendum approved this week by Wake County voters represents just a small fraction of the school construction needs in the state.

The K-12 Facilities Needs Survey presented Wednesday to the State Board of Education show that North Carolina school districts are reporting $18 billion in school construction needs over the next five years. While there’s some state and local funding available, state board members questioned whether there’s enough money to pay for the school projects.

“When we see $18 billion for this five-year plan, I’m a very optimistic person, but I don’t see us cutting into that number and I think it’s going to go up a lot more during the next five years, particularly with these construction costs,” said Alan Duncan, vice chair of the state board. “So if we’re truly focused on giving a sound public education to our students, that includes a safe and nurturing learning environment.”

Renovation needs rising for schools

Under state law, school boards are required to report their school construction needs every five years to the state board.

The last study done in 2021 showed $13.1 billion in needs over a five-year period. The new report showed a nearly $5 billion increase, mostly in the area of renovations.

Renovations at 1,416 schools accounted for $9.8 billion of the needs over the next five years, compared to $6.2 billion for new schools.

The report shows 40% of the school buildings in the state are more than 50 years old. The percentage rises to 49% for school buildings that are more than 40 years old.

Guilford County ($2.2 billion), Wake County ($2 billion) and Winston-Salem/Forsyth ($1.5 billion) had the largest amount of school construction needs over the next five years.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg only listed $134 million in needs over the next five years. But the number jumps to $6 billion — mainly for new schools —when the district listed its 10-year facilities needs.

How much will state fund school construction?

In North Carolina, counties are primarily responsible for providing the money to build and renovate schools. The state is responsible for paying for school operating costs.

State lawmakers used to hold statewide school bond referendums to help raise money to supplement funding for school construction projects. The last statewide school bond referndum was in 1996 for $1.8 billion.

Now the state uses money from the North Carolina Education Lottery to help pay for school construction projects, providing $2.8 billion over the past five years.

The state Department of Public Instruction could ask state legislators to increase funding for school construction by an additional $142 million a year.

Duncan said schools need state help because many counties are unable to provide the money to help keep up with school construction needs.

Duncan said the state’s help may especially be needed now that voters have approved a constitutional amendment authorizing the General Assembly to limit local property tax increases. Counties get the majority of their revenue from property taxes.

“We need to take a real serious look in terms of what our priorities are as a state,” Duncan said. “We need to work with legislators and work among ourselves to come up with the best possible ideas about how it is we can better advance the issue of having appropriate physical facilities for our students and having appropriate fiscal operating funds for our schools to operate at the highest possible levels.”