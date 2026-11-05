Popular Pittsburgh-based ice cream franchise opens first NC location in Raleigh

Close-up shot of unrecognizable young woman working at an ice cream parlor freemixer/Getty Images

Pittsburgh-based ice cream franchise, Millie’s Homemade, announced on Monday, Nov. 2 an upcoming location in Downtown Raleigh.

Originally launched in 2014, Millie’s was co-founded by Chad and Lauren Townsend. Raleigh will be the franchise’s first North Carolina location. The opening date has yet to be announced.

“Get READY, Raleigh: we’re on our way to becoming besties!,” the company said in the post. “...we’ll have scoops and scoops of tasty stuff to announce.”

The creamery company has locations in Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, Maryland, Texas and a mobile truck in Tennessee, according to its website. In addition to store locations and food trucks, the business packages their ice cream at Millie’s Ice Cream Works and sells pints in nearby grocery stores.

“We’re on a mission to #spreadLove in our community through the simple joy of scratch-made ice cream,” the company said on his website. “That means real relationships and real ingredients – always sourced from farmers & artisans and proudly spun into super premium ice cream...”

Triangle Business Journal reported that the site is scheduled to be at 325 Blake St. near Moore Square in Downtown Raleigh’s City Market before the end of the year.

Millie’s sells classic, seasonal and signature creations. Year-round customers can try Best Chocolate and Chad’s Vanilla, as well as Backyard S’mores, Dulce De Leche, and Shirley Temple flavors. The business also sells seasonal flavors like Caramel Apple Dumpling, Pumpkin Pie and Blue Raspberry Chip.

The News & Observer reached out to Millie’s and will update this story once a response is received.

More Downtown Raleigh openings

The N&O previously reported on other openings in the City Market area of Downtown Raleigh.