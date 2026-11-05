When to see peak meteor showers this November in North Carolina

The Southern Taurids meteor shower peaks Nov. 4-5, 2026. Find out when to watch for shooting stars and bright “Halloween fireballs.” Bill Ingalls/ NASA via Getty Ima/USA TODAY Network, Reuters

A number of meteor showers are underway in North Carolina, with two nights left to see the peak of fireballs and colorful space dust.

The Orionids meteor shower ends Nov. 7, and we’re in the midst of the Southern and Northern Taurids and the Leonids. The Orionids peaked in late October, and the Southern Taurids peaked on Oct. 14 and Nov. 4.

But the Northern Taurids peak on Nov. 11 into Nov. 12, able to create a “Notable increase in fireball activity,” according to the American Meteor Society. Under ideal conditions, the Northern Taurids can provide about five meteors per hour.

And the Leonids will continue through November, and will peak Nov. 16 into Nov. 17, expecting about 15 shooting stars an hour under ideal conditions.

The Taurids are often referred to as “Halloween fireballs” since they are so close to the holiday.

Chimney swifts take flight as the moon, the first super moon of 2025, rises over downtown Raleigh Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

When is November’s supermoon?

The full moon is on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and it’s the first of three consecutive supermoons in November, December and January, according to NASA.

A supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is near perigee, when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, and often appearing bigger and brighter, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The November full moon is sometimes called the Beaver Moon, for when beavers begin to take shelter in the lodges, according to the Almanac.

Where are the best places to go star gazing in North Carolina?

People should try to avoid urban areas with lots of light pollution, and many parks are closed to visitors at night. People may be able to rent a campsite at Jordan Lake or Falls Lake to stargaze.

Always confirm the hours before planning an overnight stay.

The International Dark Sky Places programs certify locations around the world that protect and preserve dark skies, including two parks in North Carolina and one just over the Virginia border:

Visit North Carolina also recommends:

Brunswick Islands, including the Ingram Planetarium in Sunset Beach

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Starlight Hills Campground near South Mountains State Park

Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center

What should you bring?

The meteors can be seen by the naked eye, so folks can leave binoculars and telescopes at home. Bring a blanket or chair, a hot drink and snacks, bug spray and anything else to make you comfortable looking into the night sky for at least 30 minutes.

“You’re gonna need time for your eyes to adjust to the dark,” said Amy Sayle, science education specialist at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, in a previous interview. “It does take a while so you’re going to want to be comfortable.”

That means staying off your phone.

“You don’t want to create your own light pollution,” Sayle said. “You want to make it easier for your eyes to adjust to the dark and to be able to see the dimmer meteors. So you’re going to want to stay away from your phone screens, white flashlights, headlights, things like that.”

You’ll also need a bit of cooperation from mother nature.

You can visit weather.gov/forecastpoints, type in your location and look at the percentage of sky cover for the time you want to try and watch the showers.

Portions of this story previously appeared in The News & Observer.

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