This UNC lineman isn't taking part in football after crash that left car in flames

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick leaves the field following the Tar Heels' 31-30 overtime loss to Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

A North Carolina football freshman defensive lineman is not participating with the team after a one-car crash in September that left his car in flames.

Vodney Cleveland Jr., who was a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2026 for the Tar Heels, was cited on three charges in the aftermath of a Sept. 17 crash in Chatham County. According to court records, Cleveland’s vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree, where it came to a rest and caught fire.

A witness on the scene said Cleveland’s vehicle crossed a double-yellow line on the road before losing control on a curve, something the charging officer said is shown by skid marks on the road where the crash occurred.

Charges against UNC’s Vodney Cleveland Jr.

Cleveland was charged with passing in a zone clearly indicated that passing is not permitted, failing to maintain control of his vehicle in a single lane and operating at a speed greater than the marked 45 miles-per-hour speed limit. Cleveland was found “Guilty/Responsible” for all three charges on Oct. 7 and his case was disposed.

WRAL was the first to report details of the crash.

“We are aware of a one-car accident involving football student-athlete Vodney Cleveland on Sept. 17,” UNC football said in a statement. “He is not currently participating in team activities.”

Cleveland with North Carolina football this season

Cleveland has not appeared in a game for the Tar Heels this season. Two days after the Sept. 17 crash, the Tar Heels played their first ACC game against Clemson, which meant the conference publicized its first availability report of the season.

Cleveland has been listed as out by UNC on every availability report released by the ACC since. The Tar Heels did not have to indicate whether those absences are due to injury.

Cleveland, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound freshman from Montgomery, Alabama, was one of the highest-rated recruits in the Tar Heels’ massive, 40-player 2026 recruiting class. He was the sixth-rated recruit in the class per On3 Sports and the fourth-rated recruit per 247 Sports.

Other off-the-field issues for the Tar Heels

This isn’t the first time this season traffic citations led to off-the-field troubles for UNC. Freshman wide receiver CJ Sadler was the driver of a car that was pulled over for speeding, leading to the arrest of fellow freshman wide receiver Keeyun Chapman. Chapman was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor, and UNC announced he was suspended. Chapman has been ruled out every game thereafter for the Tar Heels.

Sadler, who was also a consensus four-star recruit in the Tar Heels’ 2026 class, was a part of UNC’s offense at the start of the season, but he has not played an offensive snap in each of its last two games, per PFF.