Durham man sentenced in Cary high school student's accidental shooting death

Ricardo Meza-Ramirez in an undated photo. Meza-Ramirez, 17, died Nov. 26, 2023, after being accidentally shot by his friend in Durham County. ABC11

Nearly three years after a blood-soaked John Carvajal-Campos declared to a hospital police officer he’d accidentally shot a Cary High School student, the now-25-year-old will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to killing the teen.

Carvajal-Campos was sentenced to eight months in prison Wednesday by Judge Josephine Kerr Davis after pleading to involuntary manslaughter, court records show. He must then complete a minimum of eight months and a maximum of two years of supervised probation, according to the sentencing sheet.

Carvajal-Campos was almost immediately charged with involuntary manslaughter Nov. 26, 2023, hours after he accidentally shot 17-year-old Ricardo Meza-Ramirez in a Durham County parking lot across the street from Carvajal-Campos’ home, according to court documents.

Carvajal-Campos took Meza-Ramirez to Duke University Hospital’s emergency room just before 2 a.m. that morning, search warrants state.

A hospital police officer told investigators Carvajal-Campos said, “I shot! I shot him by accident. The gun is in the trunk!”

Police photographs show the scene at the hospital, where Carvajal-Campos parked his car outside the ER where he brought Meza-Ramirez for treatment. Investigators documented the blood smeared along the passenger side of the sedan and across the top of the trunk, where officers would find an empty 1.5-liter bottle of liquor, marijuana paraphernalia and shotgun shells.

Carvajal-Campos would later confess he’d been standing next to the teen with his shotgun for a photo when he accidentally fired the weapon, search warrants show. He told investigators “he forgot his gun was loaded.” The pair had been at a party with a group of friends that night after participating in a car meet near the Brier Creek Target, according to the warrants.

Carvajal-Campos posted a $10,000 bond that same day. In the years between his arrest and Wednesday’s sentencing, court documents indicate he completed Durham County’s restorative justice program.

The program allows community groups to facilitate discussions between victims and defendants to determine possible alternatives to traditional sentencing, according to a blog post by the Durham County District Attorney’s Office. Restorative justice doesn’t happen without the permission of the victims or their families, the post states, and the proceedings are confidential, so details aren’t available on what occurred in Carvajal-Campos’s case.

Cary High School Principal Nolan Bryant described Meza-Ramirez as a “kind soul, who was well-liked by his peers and the Cary High staff,” The News & Observer previously reported. His mother told ABC11 her only son loved playing soccer and was always happy.

“We lost one of the best people to walk this earth,” a friend wrote in an online fundraiser for Meza-Ramirez’s funeral costs. “Ricardo knew how to put a smile on everybody’s face and make sure everybody was having a good time.”