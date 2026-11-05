NC lawmakers drew maps heavily favoring Republicans. How did they fail so badly?

Copies of a redistricting map were handed out at a House Rules Committee meeting on Oct. 24, 2023, at the General Assembly in Raleigh. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

When North Carolina Republicans convened last year at President Donald Trump’s request to once again redraw the state’s congressional map, House Majority Leader Brenden Jones made their intentions clear:

“It’s a fact that we will send one more Republican to Congress from this great state,” he said.

They did not.

In fact, they lost at least five seats currently held by Republicans and failed to pick up the one seat they redrew the map for.

It was a striking outcome for a state that has been consistently ranked as one of the most gerrymandered in the country — under both Democratic and Republican control.

Since gaining the majority in the legislature in 2010, Republicans have frequently redrawn the maps to solidify conservative outcomes and then sparred with courts that, until recently, routinely struck down their plans as unconstitutional gerrymanders.

So, after the Republican-dominated Supreme Court essentially legalized partisan gerrymandering in 2023, Republicans underwent a campaign to draw a map with the maximum amount of GOP wins. This year’s map was intended to secure 11 seats for Republicans and three for Democrats.

The results on Tuesday were almost the exact opposite.

Democrats appear to have won 10 of the 14 congressional races, according to unofficial results. Several of those results could change as provisional ballots are counted, and some could head to recounts.

Democrats also flipped the state House for the first time in 16 years and made significant gains in the state Senate, overcoming maps that heavily favored Republicans.

So, how did maps specifically designed to deliver strong Republican majorities fail so spectacularly at that goal?

Andy Jackson, a political scientist with the conservative John Locke Foundation, said Republicans aimed for too many wins and spread themselves too thin in the process.

“When you have a big election like this ... eventually the leak comes over the dike and starts washing everything out,” he told The News & Observer. “And that’s exactly what happened to Republicans here.”

Anderson Clayton, chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, put it more bluntly:

“I think that Republicans got greedy,” she said. “And I also think that they underestimated how pissed off people were at the cost of living.”

Some conservative figures have taken the opportunity to downplay gerrymandering’s impact.

“I don’t ever want to hear another word about ‘gerrymandering’ from an N.C. Democrat,” Margaret Ackiss, a member of the 11th District Republican Executive Committee, said online. “Find another lie.”

But Chris Cooper, a political scientist at Western Carolina University, said the blue wave does not negate the slanted nature of the maps.

“Just because it is possible to have a historic wave crest the gerrymander doesn’t mean that the gerrymander didn’t make it more difficult,” he said.

Cooper also noted that despite Democrat Roy Cooper winning the U.S. Senate election by the largest margin since 1974, Democrats still did not win a majority in the state Senate under the Republican-drawn map.

NC redistricting undergoes major shifts in recent years

Redistricting has a long and fraught history in North Carolina that has shifted drastically in recent years.

While Republicans frequently drew maps in their own favor after taking the majority in 2010, courts often struck those down as unconstitutional racial or partisan gerrymanders.

In 2022, lawmakers were forced to use a congressional map crafted by a bipartisan group of experts after the state Supreme Court found the original map to be unconstitutional.

That map resulted in a 7-7 split between Democrats and Republicans in the state’s 2022 elections for the U.S. House.

But all of that changed when Republicans won a majority on the state Supreme Court that same year.

After taking office, the new majority quickly took the unusual step of reversing an earlier ruling that had struck down legislative maps. Going further, the court ruled that it had no jurisdiction over claims of partisan gerrymandering.

This ruling, coupled with a similar 2019 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, essentially gave Republican lawmakers free rein to draw districts that benefitted their own party.

So, in 2023, the General Assembly underwent another round of redistricting, crafting a congressional map that created 10 safe Republican districts, three safe Democratic districts, and one competitive district in the northeast.

Davis ended up winning that competitive seat in 2024, and the rest of the races went as expected.

But when Trump kicked off the national redistricting wars in 2025, Republican lawmakers convened again to redraw Davis’ district, intending to make it more favorable for Republicans by shifting some Democrats into the nearby 3rd District, represented by Republican U.S. Rep Greg Murphy.

But Davis fended off the challenge from Republican Laurie Buckhout, leading her by nearly 3.5 percentage points according to unofficial results.

And while the redistricting does not appear to have fully backfired on Murphy in the 3rd District, his race is extremely close. He currently leads his Democratic challenger, Raymond Smith, by less than 0.1 percentage points — well within the margin for a recount.

No other districts were touched during the 2025 redistricting process, but the changes from the 2023 map did not deliver on their intentions either.

In addition to the 1st District, 10 other races were expected to go to Republicans. Only four of them have.

Longtime North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore lost his race for a second term in Congress to a relatively unknown Democratic challenger in a district Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, a powerful Republican who has served in Congress since 2004, also appears to have lost in an extremely close election to Democrat Chuck Hubbard, a journalist.

Incumbent Republican Reps. Addison McDowell, Richard Hudson, and Brad Knott also lost — in addition to Republican Jennifer Balkcom, a state lawmaker who joined the race for the 11th District late in the game after incumbent Rep. Chuck Edwards exited the race following allegations of sexual harassment.

Results will change slightly in the coming weeks as provisional and overseas ballots are counted, and some races could head to recounts. But regardless, Tuesday night was a wildly unexpected success for Democrats, Cooper said.

“Anybody who says they saw this coming has a tenuous relationship with the truth,” he said.

Could NC reform the redistricting process?

With a newly Democratic state House and Republicans appearing to have just a one-seat majority in the Senate, redistricting reform could be on the table in next year’s legislative session.

In the past, Democrats have pushed for independent redistricting commissions to draw the maps. When they were in the minority, some Republicans — including Senate leader Phil Berger — pushed for the same thing.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Josh Stein expressed support for such a commission.

“There are a few causes of the political cancers that we suffer from in this country. Partisan gerrymandering is certainly one,” he said. “It makes it so that members who represent a district are more focused on only their party because they don’t want to get attacked from the left if they’re a Democrat, or from the right if they’re a Republican, so that they’re not being responsive to the needs of their district or the state as a whole.”

But Clayton wasn’t overly optimistic about the possibility of reform.

“I’m hoping that Republicans would want to have a bipartisan solution to the fact that there should be fair maps,” she said. “But they’ve also never done that before. And I know that anything that passes the General Assembly is going to be taken up through a Republican state Supreme Court.”

At the Locke Foundation, Jackson has put forth his own proposal for redistricting reform. He argues that lawmakers should be banned from using any data other than population when making maps.

“I wouldn’t have any election result data that would be available to the drawers,” he said. “No party registration, no race.”

Jackson said that rather than trying to create competitive or safe districts, lawmakers should aim to create a “reasonable representation of communities.”

Chris Cooper said that under the new divided legislature, both parties may have an incentive to change the process.

“The only way we’re going to get redistricting reform is if both parties feel it is in their self-interest,” he said. “Maybe we’ve introduced enough uncertainty last night that both parties might believe that.”

Capitol Bureau Chief Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan contributed to this report.