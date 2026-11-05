This simple travel tip saved my cruise vacation

Arriving a day early for a cruise can extend your vacation and keep you from missing the ship. Credit: Ruslan malysh/Getty Images

Two years ago, a canceled flight nearly derailed my cruise to Alaska before I even reached the departure port. I was flying from the east coast to Vancouver and couldn't be rebooked for two days. Getting there became a scramble to reach the west coast and find another flight.

Thankfully, my trip wasn’t ruined because I planned two days in Vancouver before boarding the ship. That buffer gave me options - and reinforced why I always fly in at least a day before a cruise.

Leave room for travel disruptions

When a departure city is difficult to reach or has limited flight options, I often arrive two days early. A canceled flight can be frustrating on any trip, but a cruise adds a departure time you can't push back.

Because I live in Florida and can drive to many ports, I have more flexibility. Although I still enjoy spending the night in the departure city - it’s a good excuse to explore an area that's right in my own backyard.

Make the overnight part of your vacation

Before sailing from Fort Lauderdale on another cruise, I stayed at Pier Sixty-Six, visited the legendary Tiki institution Mai-Kai, and took a boat ride along the Intracoastal Waterway. That extra day became a memorable part of the trip, not just a precaution.

Even a dinner or waterfront walk can give you a taste of somewhere you might otherwise only see through a car window on the way to the terminal.

Keep embarkation morning simple

I always choose a hotel within a quick drive of the port, ideally at most 30 minutes. An hour-long commute defeats the purpose of giving myself a leisurely morning before boarding.

Weigh the cost against the stakes

An extra hotel night adds to my travel budget, but I weigh that expense against the potential risk of missing the ship. Using points or reward night certificates can help offset the cost. For me, spending a little more is worth not worrying about whether I'll make it onboard in time and starting my vacation feeling relaxed.

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