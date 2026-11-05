If you get a speeding ticket in NC, be prepared for years of expensive insurance

A single speeding ticket may cause your car insurance bill to spike. Jessica Koscielniak/Charlotte Observer / McClatchy

You might think of getting a speeding ticket as a one-off. It sucks, but it doesn’t define you as a driver.

Unfortunately, that forgiveness may not be reflected in your car insurance bills.

According to a new study from LendingTree, in North Carolina, average auto insurance premiums rise 49.3% after a ticket for driving 11-15 mph over the speed limit.

The study analyzed insurance rate data from Quadrant Information Services, comparing rates before and after a driver’s first speeding ticket for driving 11-15 mph over the limit.

In North Carolina, premiums went up, on average, from $1,173 to $1,752 annually. That’s $579 more per year, or an increase of about $48 per month.

And those higher rates could stick around. Aubie Knight, CEO of the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina, told me that insurance surcharges usually remain for three years.

If a 49.3% increase seems steep, it is. The LendingTree study found that North Carolina’s percentage rate increase is the highest among all 50 states and Washington, D.C., followed by California (41.8%), Michigan (36.5%), Rhode Island (36.4%) and Delaware (31.3%). Florida drivers see the smallest increase, 9.6%.

Measuring by dollar increases, however, puts North Carolina lower on the list, at No. 17. Arizona takes the No. 1 spot, with a monthly increase of $95.

Fact-checking the study’s findings

The eye-popping premium increase LendingTree puts forth is “plausible,” Knight said.

North Carolina’s Safe Driver Incentive Plan assigns insurance points for moving violations and at-fault accidents, Knight told me, and points correspond to prescribed premium increases.

A speeding ticket that results in two insurance points, for example, corresponds to a 55% premium surcharge. Two points could be charged if you drive more than 10 mph over the limit at a total speed of more than 55 mph and less than 76 mph, or if you drive up to 10 mph over the speed limit in a speed zone of at least 55 mph.

But there are some caveats, Knight said.

Not every speeding ticket will cause your insurance premium to go up. Some speeding tickets can qualify for a waiver, and the final outcome or disposition of the ticket makes a difference.

Also, some drivers may hire an attorney to try to reduce or dismiss traffic charges, in an effort to avoid what could be significant consequences to insurance. But that kind of legal assistance will cost you, in addition to the fine you have to pay.

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