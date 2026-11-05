Flips, twists and turns: Here are 5 of NC's biggest Election Day surprises

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx speaks as Rep. Elise Stefanik listens during a news conference with students from Columbia University on April 17, 2024, in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

After a long night of ballot-counting, preliminary midterm election results are in — some of which surprised North Carolinians and seasoned incumbents.

Tuesday’s election was monumental for Democrats both in the state and nationwide. The party secured the North Carolina House of Representatives and inched close to control of the state Senate.

Across the country, Democrats took control of both congressional chambers with some help from North Carolinians, who flipped a longstanding Republican U.S. Senate seat and at least five U.S. House seats to blue.

Here were the biggest surprises on Election Day.

Virginia Foxx losing, with race hinging on recount

Democrats flipped a U.S. House seat that Republicans have held since the 1990s — mostly with Rep. Virginia Foxx, who has served in the seat for two decades.

Foxx, 83, is losing to Democrat Chuck Hubbard in the race to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. Foxx is within a narrow enough margin to call for a recount, The News & Observer previously reported.

Foxx this term served as the chair of the House Rules Committee. She campaigned on increasing religious freedom, supporting President Donald Trump’s military efforts and making healthcare more affordable.

The Cook Political Report did change the rating of Foxx and Hubbard’s race the week before the election. The needle moved from “solid R” to “likely R,” which is still a few ticks away from what played out on Tuesday.

Former state House speaker loses congressional seat

Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Moore, who has the longest tenure as state House speaker in North Carolina’s history, also lost his reelection bid.

Moore, after serving one term in Congress, lost his seat to Democratic challenger Lakesha Womack, who campaigned on increasing access to healthcare and addressing affordability, The N&O previously reported.

Though the district has been redrawn numerous times over the years, state lawmakers most recently redrew North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District to favor a Republican, The N&O reported. Moore served in the state legislature for 20 years.

Democrats flip the state House

After 16 years of Republican control, Democrats managed to flip the state House of Representatives. Some races are within the margin to call for a recount.

House Speaker Destin Hall congratulated minority leader Robert Reives and other House Democrats on their victories and said he looked forward “to working with (Reives) in the next biennium,” The N&O previously reported.

Republicans lost two key seats in Wake County — Republican Rep. Erin Paré lost to Democrat Winn Decker, and Republican Rep. Mike Schietzelt lost to Democrat Evonne Hopkins.

Republicans also lost the state Senate supermajority but managed to cling to a simple majority.

Powerful Republican congressman loses seat

Rep. Richard Hudson, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, lost his seat representing North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, according to unofficial results but with all precincts reporting.

Hudson lost to Democrat Richard Ojeda, who served in the U.S. Army and campaigned on lowering costs for healthcare and energy, as well as increasing congressional oversight of corporate money influence, The N&O previously reported.

Hudson, as chairman, was tasked with maintaining a Republican majority and was the fifth-highest ranking party member in the U.S. House, The N&O previously reported.

“Last night, the voters of North Carolina’s 9th District made their choice, and I respect it,” Hudson said in a statement. “God is sovereign over my life, and He has a plan for all of us.”

Alamance County races

Unaffiliated candidate Shannon L. Long defeated longtime Republican incumbent Terry Johnson to serve as the Alamance County sheriff, ending Johnson’s run for a seventh term in the seat.

Johnson has previously faced criticism over his policing tactics and immigration policies, The N&O reported. He has also faced legal action over allegations of racism and racially profiling Latino people.

Long, a pastor and business owner, advocated for mental health services and mental health training for deputies, The N&O previously reported.

Democrats also made other strides in Alamance County, including winning seats in the state legislature and on the county Board of Commissioners. The wins were striking in a county Trump won three times.

Ryan Moffitt, a Republican newcomer, lost the race for state House District 63 to Democrat Ian Baltutis, who previously served as Burlington mayor. Incumbent Republican Rep. Dennis Riddell lost his seat representing House District 64 to Democrat LeVon Barnes.

Sen. Amy Galey, a Burlington Republican representing Senate District 25, held on to her seat, The N&O previously reported.