Durham was set to pick an environmental board member. Why data centers delayed it.

Downtown Durham is pictured on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Kaitlin McKeown/The News & Observer

Concerns about data centers delayed an appointment to Durham’s environmental board after residents challenged the City Council’s proposed pick.

Monday night, the council was going to appoint Jefferson Crawford, an energy professional who works with data centers, to an at-large seat with a term ending in June 2027. But after nearly an hour of public comments and discussion, council members sent the appointment back for further consideration, leaving the seat unfilled.

Eleven people applied for the seat, city records show. The Environmental Affairs Board (EAB) recommended Elizabeth “Liz” Kreick, a botanist and community advocate, for the spot.

The 18-member board advises the city and county governments on different environmental issues like watershed protection, air quality and climate change.

How do EAB recommendations work?

EAB members are volunteers. Nine members are appointed by the City Council, eight members by the Durham County Board of Commissioners, and one member by the county’s Soil and Water Conservation Board.

The board can recommend new members, but the City Council (or county commissioners) make the appointments. EAB Chair Tom Campbell, a former council member, told The News & Observer the council usually takes the board’s recommendations “pretty seriously.”

“We get referrals from citizens, from people in the city and county governments, sometimes from elected officials,” he said.

Councilman Matt Kopac, who said was in support of Kreick, is the council liaison to the EAB and formerly served as its chair.

“I try to honor those recommendations, but it’s ultimately an input and not a requirement,” Kopac said in a phone call. “I review all the applications just to understand who are the individuals putting themselves forward.”

Four council members, a majority, supported Crawford for the EAB. Kopac said appointments can differ from recommendations if elected officials see an area of expertise they want to see get more attention on a board.

Astrid Cook, who recently resigned as EAB’s vice-chair and led the effort to fill the vacancy, said the full board reviewed the applicants this time, which was a departure from its previous practice when only officers made recommendations. She said members weighed gaps in the board’s expertise and the applicants’ commitment to community advocacy.

“It is extremely disappointing to see that council has, in an extremely rare, if not completely unprecedented event for EAB, rejected our recommended applicant,” Cook said. “To my knowledge, City Council has never had a problem with who EAB recommended for appointment.”

In a text to The N&O, Kreick said she was “honored” by the EAB recommendation.

“So many of us in native plant and pollinator protection dream of working with our communities to better public spaces,” she wrote. “Like other Durham community members I deeply value the work boards like the EAB perform. ... I share the concerns raised about transparency in regards to the council’s proposal as well as their decision to continue to leave the position vacant.”

What is the objection?

Several residents focused their opposition on Crawford’s work in the utility sector and what they described as a connection to data center development. They argued his professional background could conflict with the EAB’s advisory role.

According to his application, Crawford previously worked for Duke Energy as a contractor and now works for the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally owned electric utility corporation. His responsibilities include supporting rate structures, pricing strategies and cost-of-service studies. His application lists work involving hyperscalers and data centers but does not say he recruits or builds them.

Kopac said an EAB data center subcommittee has been helping the local governments in their discussions about them.

Abby Johnson, a resident with the Stop Data Centers in Durham Coalition, told the council that by “appointing someone who specializes in large-load users, that is bringing data centers in this conversation.”

“I think that to choose to appoint someone like him is kind of indicative of the future that y’all are planning for Durham,” Johnson said.

Durham County has 15 to 20 data centers, with the majority considered small-scale or “edge” facilities. The city has enacted a 12 month moratorium to ban the development of large-scale data centers and the county has banned them for nine months.

Michelle Carter, an EAB member, said the board has a native plant working group and is in “desperate need” of horticultural experts. Kreick was ultimately recommended due to her past research work in pest management, native plants and pollinators.

In a message, Crawford told The N&O that he plans to sit down with the EAB in the next week to discuss what he does in his daily work.

“I believe strongly there are some mischaracterizations but I’m confident we can get them cleared up and have a good path forward,” he wrote.

Council members urge further consideration

Mayor Pro Tem Javiera Caballero, who led Monday’s meeting in Mayor Leo Williams’ absence, said it is not unprecedented for the council to make appointments different from a board’s recommendation.

“Sometimes we follow the recommendation, sometimes we don’t,” she said.

Councilman Nate Baker said if the council does appoint Crawford to the EAB instead of Kreick, “it’s necessary to openly explain why.”

NC Reality Check is an N&O series holding those in power accountable and shining a light on public issues that affect the Triangle or North Carolina. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email realitycheck@newsobserver.com.