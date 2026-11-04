Blue wave surges in NC: Cooper wins Senate, Democrats flip state House

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Good morning and welcome to Under the Dome. I’m Ronni Butts, here to give you the results of a very eventful 2026 midterm election in North Carolina.

Last night brought big wins for Democrats in North Carolina — and some major upsets for Republicans — mirroring trends seen across the country.

The state will send its first Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 2008. The district that North Carolina Republicans redrew to give them a surefire win in the 1st Congressional District backfired. And a Western North Carolina district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2024 is sending a Democrat to the U.S. House for the first time in 16 years.

Also for the first time in 16 years, Democrats have regained power in the state House.

As our reporters found, the president persuaded these North Carolina voters, but not the way he intended.

Check out our coverage on federal, state and local races from last night. Note, these remain unofficial results.

We’ll continue to provide analysis on these stories in the days ahead.

Democrat Roy Cooper and his wife Kristen Cooper acknowledge their supporters as they arrive for their victory celebration, after securing victory in the United States Senate race against Michael Whatley on November 3, 2026 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Federal elections

A note about recounts: Here’s how they work in North Carolina.

The N.C. General Assembly building in downtown Raleigh. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

State legislature

Statewide judicial races

Constitutional amendments

Local elections in the Triangle

That’s all for now

Thanks so much for reading. We’ll see you right back here tomorrow.