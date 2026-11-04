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Blue wave surges in NC: Cooper wins Senate, Democrats flip state House
By Ronni Butts,2 days ago
Good morning and welcome to Under the Dome. I’m Ronni Butts, here to give you the results of a very eventful 2026 midterm election in North Carolina.
Last night brought big wins for Democrats in North Carolina — and some major upsets for Republicans — mirroring trends seen across the country.
The state will send its first Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 2008. The district that North Carolina Republicans redrew to give them a surefire win in the 1st Congressional District backfired. And a Western North Carolina district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2024 is sending a Democrat to the U.S. House for the first time in 16 years.
Also for the first time in 16 years, Democrats have regained power in the state House.
As our reporters found, the president persuaded these North Carolina voters, but not the way he intended.
Check out our coverage on federal, state and local races from last night. Note, these remain unofficial results.
We’ll continue to provide analysis on these stories in the days ahead.
Federal elections
- Senate: Democrat Roy Cooper defeats Michael Whatley.Former Gov. Roy Cooperwins NC’s Senate race as the first Democrat in 18 years
- U.S. House:Republican NC congressional incumbents lose or trail in seemingly safe districts
- District 1: Democrat Don Davis reelected.Democrats hold district that GOP redrew to flip, as Buckhout concedes to Davis
- District 2: Democrat Deborah Ross reelected.
- District 3: Republican Greg Murphy leads.Republican incumbent takes back lead over challenger to represent coastal NC
- District 4: Democrat Valerie Foushee reelected.
- District 5:Democrat Chuck Hubbard leads Rep. Virginia Foxx.NC Rep. Virginia Foxx loses reelection but is within striking distance of a recount
- District 6: Democrat Cyril Jefferson unseats Addison McDowell.
- District 7: Republican David Rouzer leads.
- District 8: Republican Mark Harris reelected.
- District 9: Democrat Richard Ojeda unseats Richard Hudson.NC Rep. Richard Hudson, the fifth-highest ranking House Republican, loses reelection
- District 10: Republican Pat Harrigan reelected.
- District 11: Democrat Jamie Ager defeats Jennifer Balkcom.Democratic candidate flips NC congressional seat for first time in 16 years
- District 12: Democrat Alma Adams reelected.
- District 13: Democrat Paul Barringer unseats Brad Knott.Democrat Paul Barringer unseats Rep. Brad Knott in once-safe GOP seat near Raleigh
- District 14: Democrat Lakesha Womack unseats Tim Moore.Tim Moore, longest-serving NC House speaker, trails in US House reelection bid
A note about recounts: Here’s how they work in North Carolina.
State legislature
- Blue wave: NC Democrats flip state House after 16 years of Republican control
- Democratic NC candidate previously dropped by party narrowly leads incumbent
- Former Democratic state representative declares victory over NC Senate incumbent
- Sanford Republican who sued over campaign mailers trails unaffiliated candidate
Statewide judicial races
Constitutional amendments
Local elections in the Triangle
- Democrats Singh, Kushner and Jackson win Wake County commissioner seats
- Democrats sweep all 4 Wake County school board races to increase majority
- Cowell wins 2nd term as Raleigh mayor, as incumbents command City Council races
- Raleigh voters back housing and transportation bonds; Knightdale approves parks bond
- 3 Dems elected to first all-female Orange County board, plus other election wins
- Wake voters support $149 million Wake Tech bond. What the money funds
- Willie Rowe wins reelection as Wake County sheriff; Democrats sweep court races
That’s all for now
Thanks so much for reading. We’ll see you right back here tomorrow.
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