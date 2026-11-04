Don't want to pay a $90 parking ticket? Maybe you'll get a discount

Triangle Saver is The News & Observer’s weekly feature on affordability and consumer news, authored by Renee Umsted. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Welcome to Triangle Saver, The News & Observer’s weekly feature on consumer news in our region. I’m affordability reporter Renee Umsted.

Every Wednesday, I’ll give you a behind-the-scenes look at my reporting, point you to great stories from The N&O newsroom and beyond, and highlight some pretty crazy, informative numbers. You’ll probably want to tell me your opinions or ask questions, both of which I welcome. More on that below.

Question: What kind of company gives you a $90 parking ticket (sorry, a notice of non-compliance), and after you dispute it, refuses to dismiss the fine but says a $70 payment is now acceptable?

Answer: Parking Revenue Recovery Services, aka PRRS.

One reader emailed me a few days ago to share a frustrating experience with the Colorado-based parking management company. The reader had a meeting in downtown Raleigh and couldn’t find street parking, so he parked in a private deck. There was an access control system with a barrier arm, but the arm was raised, so he could enter freely.

The reader said he looked for a way to pay but couldn’t find one. Months later, he got a letter from PRRS, saying he needed to fork over $90 because he didn’t pay for parking.

The reader told PRRS that the arm was raised, and there was no way to know that there were any parking restrictions. PRRS said it wouldn’t dismiss the fine, but it would accept a $70 payment, instead of $90.

The reader said he reported this to the attorney general’s office, who then sent PRRS a letter requesting a response.

PRRS didn’t respond, the reader told me. But more recently, he did receive a text from a collections agency. And he told that agency the same thing he had told PRRS: The barrier arm was up, there were no ways to pay, and he didn’t see any signs restricting parking.

The reader posed an interesting question that I can’t answer but think is worth asking: How much money is PRRS collecting from people who pay fines without pushing back?

If you, like the reader, have had an interaction with PRRS, good or bad, I’d like to hear about it.

The catalog

Here are some recent affordability and consumer news articles by N&O journalists, including me:

If you’re a renter in Raleigh or Durham and you want to buy a house, start saving now. It might take you a few presidential administrations to have enough for a down payment and closing costs.

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Jackson shared that his office has sent letters to 31 gas stations that may not be passing along savings from the gas tax pause to customers. Read my story for the latest updates on N.C. Fuel Check.

Two Walmarts in Wake County were recently fined after failing state inspections. Prices on shelves didn’t match prices that rang up at the register. Here’s how much they had to pay.

Dollar General also has a history of failing those inspections. But this time, instead of fines for individual stores, the attorney general is stepping in with a lawsuit.

Last week, I talked to a man who followed the rules, parked legally, and still ended up with a $90 ticket. But he was able to get the fine dismissed. Learn from his story.

Ambulances are expensive, but Wake County residents have a way to save on costs, local government reporter Nolan Wilkinson writes.

What’s the best thermostat setting for cold weather? Service journalism reporter Simone Jasper looked into ways to cut down on energy bills as temperatures drop.

Adding it up

A new Deloitte survey reveals an interesting trend among younger consumers. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Here are some numbers that tell an interesting story:

19.1%: the percent change in Gen Z respondents carrying a credit card balance for more than a month, between Q3 2023 and Q2 2026, according to a new Deloitte survey

-25.6%: the percent change in baby boomer respondents carrying a credit card balance for more than a month over that same period

In my cart

Here’s some other consumer news that I’ve been reading:

A traveler needed surgery while on a trip in Thailand. Thankfully, he had purchased a travel medical insurance policy. But getting the insurer to send checks to reimburse him for his expenses was a huge pain. The New York Times’ travel advice columnist weighed in.

Some Triangle residents have their numbers on the Do Not Call Registry and use call-blocking features but are still receiving unwanted robocalls. Diane Wilson with The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, ABC11, looked into the complaints.

A group of students at UNC-Chapel Hill want to open their own credit union focused on serving other students, The Assembly’s Korie Dean reported.

Thanks for reading. If you enjoyed Triangle Saver, tell your friends. Be a friendly consumer and use the gift link. See y’all next week.

Got a tip, question or opinion? Let’s talk. You can reach me atrumsted@newsobserver.com. And be sure to join our newTriangle Saver Facebook group to keep the conversation going.

How long will it take you to save enough for a down payment in the Triangle?

A $90 ticket when you’re legally parked? How one man fought back — and won.