Raleigh keeps adding new routes, new buildings, and new students—so local driving work is steady and growing. Here are several solid options if you like being on the road and staying active.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and handle returns and pickups. No CDL required, but you’ll need basic auto parts knowledge, a valid license, and the ability to lift and load merchandise.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $1,260–$1,500 per week, 2,500–3,000 miles/week

Great fit if you just finished CDL school and want paid training with a mentor and a quick move to solo miles. You’ll run over-the-road, be out about 2 weeks at a time, and need a Class A CDL, clean record, and ability to pass DOT and hair-follicle tests.

Employer: Advance Concrete

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a Dodge RAM 3500 with trailer to deliver skid steers, mini-excavators, and materials to job sites, and help manage a small warehouse area. You should be comfortable towing, lifting up to 80 lbs, and passing a background check and drug test; Class A CDL is a plus but not required.

Employer: CampusHaul LLC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $18–$25 per hour + tips on many jobs

Seasonal, active work driving box trucks and helping students and families move on and off campus. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, and lots of hours during peak season—ideal if you have at least 1 year of moving experience and like physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have more than one route or schedule open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.