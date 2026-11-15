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💻 Raleigh IT Roles With Multiple $150K+ Opportunities
Raleigh’s tech scene is on fire right now — especially for folks with cloud, AI, data, and healthcare IT skills. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.
Healthcare Technical Analyst
Employer: IDR, Inc.
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time (W-2 only)
Salary: Not listed
Work as a clinical data analyst on a high‑priority Medicaid / HIE project, validating HL7/FHIR data and clinical codes (SNOMED, LOINC, ICD‑10, CPT, RxNorm). Great fit if you like SQL troubleshooting, APIs, and working with cutting‑edge healthcare data tools.
Senior Delivery Consultant – Data, HCLS (AWS ProServe)
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Raleigh, NC (about 50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Raleigh): $153,600 – $207,800 base
Design modern data platforms and AI‑ready architectures for healthcare and life sciences clients. You’ll build lakes/lakehouses, data mesh, RAG setups, and knowledge graphs using AWS services like S3, Redshift, and Bedrock.
PKI Engineer
Employer: EY
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US locations): $131,900 – $246,600 base
Own and enhance global PKI and certificate management services using Microsoft AD CS, OCSP, HSMs, and Venafi. Ideal if you’re deep into X.509, crypto standards, and secure access at enterprise scale.
ServiceNow IT/OT Asset Management Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Open (listed for Raleigh, NC)
Type: Full-time, consulting (travel as needed)
Salary (US, non‑premium markets): $142,600 – $261,500 base
Lead ServiceNow IT/OT Asset Management transformations, managing teams and client relationships. You’ll design ITAM/HAM/SAM solutions, connect CMDB/ITOM, and apply ServiceNow AI features across asset workflows.
Associate Forward Deployed Engineer II – Palantir
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time (up to ~50% travel)
Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 base
Hands‑on GenAI + Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven) engineering, embedded with clients to ship production AI solutions. Good match if you’ve already deployed LLM apps and like fast‑paced, client‑facing work.
AWS Sales Engineer (Government & Public Services)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time (up to ~25% travel)
Salary: $167,300 – $278,900 base
Blend AWS architecture and pre‑sales for public sector clients. You’ll design secure FedRAMP‑aligned AWS solutions, support proposals, and guide clients on migration, optimization, and GenAI on AWS.
Cyber Manager – Technology Resilience FDE
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time (25–50% travel)
Salary: $155,600 – $306,800 base
Lead teams building AI‑enabled resilience tools (agents, RAG, automation) for disaster recovery and cyber continuity. Great for senior engineers with production GenAI experience and strong cloud skills.
Epic Clin Doc Analyst (Contract)
Employer: SMX Services & Consulting, Inc.
Location: Raleigh, NC (supports 13 state facilities)
Type: Contract / Other
Salary: Not listed
Contract role focused on Epic Clinical Documentation build and support for nursing, therapies, behavioral health, and long‑term care. You’ll handle workflow design, testing, training support, and on‑call coverage.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend (ML Training & Serving)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Raleigh, NC (remote‑first within US)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US states): $173,000 – $233,000 base
Join the core ML infrastructure team building distributed systems for model training and serving on AWS/Kubernetes. Strong fit if you’re a Python/Kotlin backend engineer who loves high‑scale, platform work.
Hands‑on Solution & Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Open (listed for Raleigh, NC)
Type: Full-time (up to ~60% travel)
Salary (most US locations): $144,000 – $329,100 base
Senior leadership role designing knowledge graphs, ontologies, GraphRAG, and agentic AI for tech‑sector clients. You’ll work with Stardog, Neo4j, RDF/OWL, and lead forward‑deployed engineering teams.
Supply Chain ALM Software Engineer – Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time (up to ~50% travel)
Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 base
Build AI‑enabled ALM workflows across requirements, testing, and change management. You’ll integrate ALM/PLM/CI‑CD tools and use Python/LLM/RAG patterns to improve engineering traceability.
Software Engineering Manager
Employer: CAPTRUST
Location: Raleigh, NC (on‑site, not remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (includes discretionary bonus)
Lead and mentor dev teams while still writing code in .NET, React, and SQL. On‑site role with strong benefits, CI/CD focus, and a big emphasis on coaching and engineering best practices.
Sr Data Scientist, Clinical Intelligence
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $83,430 – $203,940 base
Turn EHR and clinical data into dashboards and measures across Oak Street Health, MinuteClinic, and more. Heavy SQL plus R/Python, Epic data (Clarity/Caboodle), and clinical quality/population health analytics.
Senior Consultant – Knowledge Based Supply Chain Engineering
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time (up to ~50% travel)
Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 base
Capture expert engineering know‑how and turn it into rules, models, and AI‑ready knowledge bases. Great if you blend software/systems engineering with rule modeling, configurators, or Python‑based LLM/RAG work.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in soon so you’re early in the pipeline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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