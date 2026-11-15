Raleigh’s tech scene is on fire right now — especially for folks with cloud, AI, data, and healthcare IT skills. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: IDR, Inc.

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (W-2 only)

Salary: Not listed

Work as a clinical data analyst on a high‑priority Medicaid / HIE project, validating HL7/FHIR data and clinical codes (SNOMED, LOINC, ICD‑10, CPT, RxNorm). Great fit if you like SQL troubleshooting, APIs, and working with cutting‑edge healthcare data tools.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Raleigh, NC (about 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Raleigh): $153,600 – $207,800 base

Design modern data platforms and AI‑ready architectures for healthcare and life sciences clients. You’ll build lakes/lakehouses, data mesh, RAG setups, and knowledge graphs using AWS services like S3, Redshift, and Bedrock.

Employer: EY

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $131,900 – $246,600 base

Own and enhance global PKI and certificate management services using Microsoft AD CS, OCSP, HSMs, and Venafi. Ideal if you’re deep into X.509, crypto standards, and secure access at enterprise scale.

Employer: EY

Location: Open (listed for Raleigh, NC)

Type: Full-time, consulting (travel as needed)

Salary (US, non‑premium markets): $142,600 – $261,500 base

Lead ServiceNow IT/OT Asset Management transformations, managing teams and client relationships. You’ll design ITAM/HAM/SAM solutions, connect CMDB/ITOM, and apply ServiceNow AI features across asset workflows.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (up to ~50% travel)

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 base

Hands‑on GenAI + Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven) engineering, embedded with clients to ship production AI solutions. Good match if you’ve already deployed LLM apps and like fast‑paced, client‑facing work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (up to ~25% travel)

Salary: $167,300 – $278,900 base

Blend AWS architecture and pre‑sales for public sector clients. You’ll design secure FedRAMP‑aligned AWS solutions, support proposals, and guide clients on migration, optimization, and GenAI on AWS.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (25–50% travel)

Salary: $155,600 – $306,800 base

Lead teams building AI‑enabled resilience tools (agents, RAG, automation) for disaster recovery and cyber continuity. Great for senior engineers with production GenAI experience and strong cloud skills.

Employer: SMX Services & Consulting, Inc.

Location: Raleigh, NC (supports 13 state facilities)

Type: Contract / Other

Salary: Not listed

Contract role focused on Epic Clinical Documentation build and support for nursing, therapies, behavioral health, and long‑term care. You’ll handle workflow design, testing, training support, and on‑call coverage.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Raleigh, NC (remote‑first within US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US states): $173,000 – $233,000 base

Join the core ML infrastructure team building distributed systems for model training and serving on AWS/Kubernetes. Strong fit if you’re a Python/Kotlin backend engineer who loves high‑scale, platform work.

Employer: EY

Location: Open (listed for Raleigh, NC)

Type: Full-time (up to ~60% travel)

Salary (most US locations): $144,000 – $329,100 base

Senior leadership role designing knowledge graphs, ontologies, GraphRAG, and agentic AI for tech‑sector clients. You’ll work with Stardog, Neo4j, RDF/OWL, and lead forward‑deployed engineering teams.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (up to ~50% travel)

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 base

Build AI‑enabled ALM workflows across requirements, testing, and change management. You’ll integrate ALM/PLM/CI‑CD tools and use Python/LLM/RAG patterns to improve engineering traceability.

Employer: CAPTRUST

Location: Raleigh, NC (on‑site, not remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes discretionary bonus)

Lead and mentor dev teams while still writing code in .NET, React, and SQL. On‑site role with strong benefits, CI/CD focus, and a big emphasis on coaching and engineering best practices.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,430 – $203,940 base

Turn EHR and clinical data into dashboards and measures across Oak Street Health, MinuteClinic, and more. Heavy SQL plus R/Python, Epic data (Clarity/Caboodle), and clinical quality/population health analytics.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (up to ~50% travel)

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 base

Capture expert engineering know‑how and turn it into rules, models, and AI‑ready knowledge bases. Great if you blend software/systems engineering with rule modeling, configurators, or Python‑based LLM/RAG work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in soon so you’re early in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.