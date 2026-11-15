Raleigh’s finance scene is busy right now, from big-name firms to local shops. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles hiring in and around Raleigh, NC.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support member financial wellness while helping minimize credit losses. You’ll handle delinquent consumer and small-business accounts, negotiate payment plans, and stay in line with regulations while working closely with lending and member services teams.

Employer: Cherry Bekaert

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,900 – $171,000

Lead finance transformation and accounting advisory projects for a major advisory firm. This is a hands-on consulting role where you manage teams, improve clients’ finance processes (FP&A, Record-to-Report, etc.), and work with modern finance tech.

Employer: EisnerAmper

Location: Raleigh, NC (preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role in the Commercial Assurance practice, overseeing multiple audit engagements. Ideal if you’re a CPA with 7+ years of audit/assurance experience and want flexibility plus a path in a fast-growing national firm.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Front-line client service role supporting one or more Financial Advisors. You’ll be the main contact for clients, handle account needs, and help deepen relationships—great if you have or can obtain SIE, Series 7, and 66 and enjoy a fast-paced wealth management setting.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Raleigh, NC (consulting, travel up to ~40%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Lead treasury-focused M&A and transformation projects, from cash and liquidity to FX and banking structures. This is a high-impact consulting role with team leadership, client management, and business development responsibilities.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $226,125

Specialized tax role focused on executive compensation and benefits in M&A deals. You’ll handle due diligence, 280G analysis, and complex rewards/tax issues while working with senior deal teams and using your CPA/other qualifying credential.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by state (examples: $185,000 – $350,000+ in listed markets)

Top-level role leading ASC 740 income tax accounting and reporting services. You’ll own complex tax provision engagements, guide clients on technical issues, mentor teams, and help grow the ASC 740 practice.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour

Great fit if you know Dealertrack DMS and Cox Automotive systems. You’ll process titles and sales paperwork, support accounting for vehicle sales, and keep everything compliant with state transportation rules.

Employer: Baker Donelson

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Law-firm billing role for someone with at least 2 years of legal billing experience. You’ll manage prebills, invoices, WIP, and special billing projects—mostly remote, with in-office days on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday each month.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.