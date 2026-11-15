Raleigh’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level customer roles to senior director and VP-track jobs. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week, all based in or hiring from Raleigh, NC.

Employer: PwC

Location: Raleigh, NC (consulting, likely hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus

Lead Salesforce Marketing Cloud projects for big-name clients, manage multiple workstreams, and coach a delivery team. Great fit if you have 5+ years in marketing tech/automation and want high-impact, client-facing work with strong benefits.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Raleigh, NC (field-based B2B)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Base + monthly commission + quarterly bonus (car allowance included)

Outside B2B role selling facility services with a structured sales training program and unlimited commission potential. Good for competitive, coachable sellers who like being out in the field and want a clear promotion path.

Employer: BMS CAT

Location: 11 Rupert Road, Raleigh, NC 27603

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Competitive base + uncapped incentives, total potential $70K – $170K

Own a territory and become the go-to contact when disaster hits (fire, water, storms) for commercial properties. Ideal if you like relationship-heavy, high-energy field work and want uncapped earnings, car allowance, fuel card, and strong benefits.

Employer: Victaulic

Location: North Carolina territory (based near Raleigh)

Type: Full-time, field sales

Sell value-added mechanical piping solutions to contractors, engineers, and building owners, with lots of jobsite visits and industry networking. Great for someone with construction/mechanical or PVF sales experience who wants performance-based pay and long-term growth.

Employer: Linxon

Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: $136,300 – $261,200 base (bonus/other comp extra)

Lead front-end sales strategy across North, Latin America, and the Caribbean for complex EPC power and grid projects. Best for a 15+ year commercial leader in utilities/energy/EPC who wants to shape market strategy, build an Americas-wide team, and own high-stakes pursuits.

Employer: Truist

Location: Raleigh, NC (virtual client meetings)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Consult with business clients on payments and cash-flow solutions entirely through virtual channels. Good match if you have 3+ years in financial services or payment sales, like portfolio-based selling, and want strong bank benefits and PTO.

Employer: TradeCentric

Location: US-Remote (Raleigh preferred)

Type: Full-time, remote

Pay: $100,000 – $115,000 base, OTE $140,000 – $165,000

Build and lead a 4-person BDR team selling a complex B2B SaaS integration solution to mid-market and enterprise. Perfect if you’ve led SDR/BDR teams in SaaS, are data-driven, and want to own the playbook and promotion path in a fully remote role.

Employer: PwC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, senior director

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 + annual bonus

Lead commercial marketing and channel strategy to drive revenue and brand visibility across industries. Great for a channel-focused marketing leader (8+ years) who wants to own demand gen strategy, partner programs, and executive-level relationships.

Employer: PwC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, director

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 + annual bonus

Own integrated marketing planning, campaign prioritization, and performance measurement across the firm. Strong fit if you have 8+ years in marketing or sales, love turning data into strategy, and want to guide a team and influence senior stakeholders.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.37 – $29.35 per hour

Spanish-language role focused on visiting potential clients, presenting products, answering questions, and following up on opportunities. Good for someone with a car, strong people skills, and interest in growing in a commercial/sales track.

Employer: Yardi Systems

Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time employee

Pay: $30.76 – $34.61 per hour

Entry-level digital marketing role supporting SEO, PPC, social, and reporting for real estate clients. Great for recent grads with a marketing degree and basic SEO/PPC knowledge who want strong benefits and a well-known tech employer.

Employer: Glazton Auto Glass LLC

Location: 962 Trinity Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Convert inbound leads into booked auto glass appointments while handling scheduling and dispatch. Nice fit if you enjoy phone sales, juggling schedules, and want paid training, PTO, and a clear focus on hitting conversion targets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Raleigh employers are growing fast, and strong applicants often get considered for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.