Raleigh’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to biotech leadership. Here are several solid openings across hospitals, travel agencies, and a clinical‑stage startup.

Employer: UHS

UHS Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: PRN (day shifts, includes weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Work with patients in a behavioral health setting using recreation, art, music, yoga, or dance therapy. Great fit if you’re a licensed recreation therapist (NC + national) or certified yoga/creative arts therapist with at least 1 year of psych or rehab experience.

Employer: WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate radiographic equipment in an urgent care setting, including pediatrics, as part of a well-known local health system. Ideal if you’re a Registered Radiologic Technologist and a graduate of a Radiologic Technology program; 1 year of clinical experience is preferred.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Raleigh, NC (Travel)

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 48 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,363 per week (includes taxable + stipends; subject to confirmation)

PCU travel role with a nationwide agency that offers stipend guarantees for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts. Good option if you want higher hours, steady income, and strong support as a first‑time or experienced traveler.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Raleigh, NC (Travel)

Type: Travel contract, ~13 weeks

Schedule: 3x12 day shifts, 36 hrs/week; float pool

Estimated Pay: $1,856 per week (based on hourly + GSA‑based stipends; subject to confirmation)

PCU travel RN role in a staffing response/float pool, great if you like variety and different units. Epic experience required, and you’ll get access to weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), bonuses, and more.

Employer: Slate Medicines

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role at a clinical‑stage biotech focused on migraine and headache therapies. You’ll own clinical pharmacology and translational PK strategy from preclinical through BLA, build population PK/PD and exposure–response models, and represent the program with regulators. Best for a PharmD/PhD with 8–12 years of clinical pharmacology experience in biologics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.