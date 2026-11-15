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🏗️ Raleigh Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Raleigh’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to senior specialist. Here are several roles worth a look if you like building real‑world things, not just slide decks.
Designer I
Employer: McAdams
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work on land development projects as part of a civil design team, using Civil 3D and CAD standards to turn concepts into detailed site, utility, and grading plans. Great fit if you have a civil or related degree and 0–2 years’ experience and want strong mentoring in a fast-paced office.
BIM/VDC Electrical Coordinator / Project Manager
Employer: CyberCoders (electrical contractor client)
Location: Raleigh, NC (also Greensboro or Charlotte)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $150,000 (DOE)
Support high-priority electrical construction projects doing BIM/VDC layout, coordination, shop drawings, and as-builts. Open to a wide range of experience levels, from junior specialists to senior coordinators who can run work more independently.
SUE Technician II
Employer: KCI Technologies, Inc.
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level field role helping locate and document underground utilities using vacuum excavation and handheld tech. Good for someone with a HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, and interest in utility/transportation work who wants on-the-job training.
Virtual Design and Construction Engineer | Commercial Construction
Employer: Monteith Construction Corp.
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000 – $88,000 per year
Lead BIM/VDC on commercial projects—building models, running clash detection, coordinating with subs, and supporting laser layout and drone mapping. Ideal if you have 2+ years in commercial construction plus Revit/Navisworks skills and like being in the mix with field teams.
Rail Bridge EIT/Designer
Employer: HDR
Location: Raleigh, NC (primary; some workshare with other offices)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Early-career structural role focused on freight rail bridges and related structures, working under a PE on design, calculations, plans, and assessments. Great for a BS in Civil Engineering, interest in rail, and someone aiming for their EIT/PE.
Applications Engineer – HS
Employer: Schmalz
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time (onsite at first, then hybrid possible)
Salary: Not listed
Blend conceptual engineering, project management, and customer-facing work for vacuum and ergonomic handling systems. Best for a BS in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering and 4+ years in applications or similar roles who like owning projects from concept to install.
Product Development Engineer – Mechanical Products
Employer: ARSAN International Consulting Group (for a client)
Location: Garner, NC (Raleigh area) | Hybrid – 3 days onsite
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support new product development for industrial mechanical components, acting as the technical link between customers, sales, engineering, manufacturing, and quality. Good match if you have 5+ years in product development or applications and experience with fittings or similar mechanical products.
Senior Applications Engineer (Transformer Applications)
Employer: Hitachi Energy
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role as the technical expert for power transformer applications, helping shape product strategy, support customers, and lead complex engineering studies. A fit if you have 5–8 years in transformer design or applications and enjoy mixing deep technical work with business development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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