Raleigh’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially in construction, infrastructure, and tech‑driven roles. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings span field leadership, higher ed, and banking.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year

Lead large mechanical projects (HVAC, piping, plumbing) for data centers, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing. Multiple PM openings with strong pay, bonus, vehicle package for qualified candidates, and full benefits.

Employer: Siemens

Location: Wendell, NC (Raleigh area, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,000–$120,000/year

Support large medium‑voltage power distribution projects in a global tech company’s Smart Infrastructure group. Great fit if you have early‑career PM or engineering experience and want growth, travel, and a path to PMP.

Employer: PerkinElmer – Project Farma

Location: Within 50 miles of Raleigh, NC (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$185,000/year

Senior leader role owning project controls strategy for life sciences facilities—CAPEX, shutdowns, tech transfers, and more. Ideal for someone with 13–20+ years’ experience who wants to shape tools, teams, and analytics across multiple sites.

Employer: Linxon

Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid, Americas-wide travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,300–$261,200/year (base)

Build and lead the construction organization for complex power and substation EPC projects across the Americas. High‑impact executive role focused on strategy, field performance, and scaling teams, with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an employee‑owned GC)

Location: Raleigh, NC (projects across Mid-Atlantic)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (senior-level with ESOP & profit sharing)

Run $30M–$200M water and wastewater treatment projects with heavy self‑perform work. Great for seasoned heavy civil leaders who want long project durations, travel, and equity through an ESOP.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for NC-based GC)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $85,000 base + vehicle allowance, benefits

Oversee municipal projects from planning through closeout for a people‑first builder with strong retention. Good match if you’ve managed public work and want steady growth and a supportive culture.

Employer: NC State College of Engineering

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: 12‑month recurring (contract/administrative)

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Lead NC State’s statewide engineering and industrial outreach arm, managing a multi‑million‑dollar budget, grants, and regional offices. Open only to current NC State employees, with strong university benefits and leadership scope.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid; also Phoenix, AZ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own Appian and other low‑code workflow products that power banking operations. Great for someone who blends product ownership, automation, and operations, and wants a hybrid schedule with a major regional bank.

Employer: Liberty Personnel Services, Inc.

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior estimator role bidding heavy civil/DOT work, from detailed takeoffs to buyouts and pricing strategy. Best for folks with 5+ years in heavy civil who like owning the numbers and shaping profitable bids.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.