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🚧 Raleigh Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Raleigh’s building boom is still going strong, and trades workers are in demand. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring now around Raleigh, NC.
Traffic Signal Ground Laborer
- Employer: Traffic Control Devices, LLC
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: Competitive hourly (not listed)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision Day 1, retirement plan, disability, PTO, paid holidays
Entry-level friendly field role helping build and maintain traffic signal systems. You’ll work outside, use hand and power tools, set up cones and signs, and get on-the-job training with room to grow.
Pipe Layer
- Employer: FlatironDragados
- Location: Raleigh, NC (New 540 project office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$27.00 per hour (USD)
- Benefits: Comprehensive pay + PTO, 401(k)/RRSP, medical, dental, vision, wellness, EAP, tuition reimbursement
Hands-on role installing, testing, and repairing pipe systems on major infrastructure work. Good fit if you’re comfortable with tools like drills, saws, and torches and want steady project work.
Commercial Plumbing Estimator
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Office-based role for someone who knows commercial plumbing and can read plans. You’ll review drawings, do takeoffs, and build detailed cost estimates that help win and plan projects.
Car Audio Technician
- Employer: Sound Station and Security
- Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour, ~51 hours/week expected
- Benefits: Employee discount, PTO, relocation assistance; open to applicants with a criminal record
Great if you like cars and electronics. You’ll install and troubleshoot car audio and related electrical systems, use diagnostic tools, and talk directly with customers about your work.
Residential Concrete Superintendent
- Employer: ARC Concrete & Masonry
- Location: Raleigh, NC (Triangle area)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Pay: Based on experience (not listed)
- Benefits: Potential bonus, health, dental, 401(k), paid time off
Lead residential and light commercial concrete projects from foundations to driveways. You’ll schedule subs, manage quality and safety, read plans, and keep jobs on track for local builders.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train or consider related experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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