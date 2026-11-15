Raleigh’s building boom is still going strong, and trades workers are in demand. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring now around Raleigh, NC.

Employer: Traffic Control Devices, LLC

Traffic Control Devices, LLC Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Competitive hourly (not listed)

Competitive hourly (not listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision Day 1, retirement plan, disability, PTO, paid holidays

Entry-level friendly field role helping build and maintain traffic signal systems. You’ll work outside, use hand and power tools, set up cones and signs, and get on-the-job training with room to grow.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Raleigh, NC (New 540 project office)

(New 540 project office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00 per hour (USD)

Benefits: Comprehensive pay + PTO, 401(k)/RRSP, medical, dental, vision, wellness, EAP, tuition reimbursement

Hands-on role installing, testing, and repairing pipe systems on major infrastructure work. Good fit if you’re comfortable with tools like drills, saws, and torches and want steady project work.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role for someone who knows commercial plumbing and can read plans. You’ll review drawings, do takeoffs, and build detailed cost estimates that help win and plan projects.

Employer: Sound Station and Security

Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00 per hour , ~ 51 hours/week expected

, ~ Benefits: Employee discount, PTO, relocation assistance; open to applicants with a criminal record

Great if you like cars and electronics. You’ll install and troubleshoot car audio and related electrical systems, use diagnostic tools, and talk directly with customers about your work.

Employer: ARC Concrete & Masonry

Location: Raleigh, NC (Triangle area)

(Triangle area) Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: Based on experience (not listed)

Based on experience (not listed) Benefits: Potential bonus, health, dental, 401(k), paid time off

Lead residential and light commercial concrete projects from foundations to driveways. You’ll schedule subs, manage quality and safety, read plans, and keep jobs on track for local builders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train or consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.