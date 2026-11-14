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Raleigh
Insurance checkups offered for major life changes
2 days ago
Jackie Newkirk - State Farm Insurance Agent is offering insurance reviews for people going through life changes such as a move, marriage, or a growing family. Residents can discuss their current coverage and options by calling (919) 781-5050 or visiting www.myraleighinsurance.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Jackie Newkirk - State Farm Insurance Agent
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