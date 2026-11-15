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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Raleigh Neighborhoods Today
Raleigh neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from kids’ gear to home decor. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.
Set of 3 Vintage Style Mason Jars
Item: Set of 3 large glass Mason jars with metal lids
Condition: Too big for the owner’s pantry; no damage mentioned
Location: Falls River, N. Raleigh, NC (porch pickup ✅)
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice for pantry storage, crafts, or countertop decor. Large size, so plan space for them. Porch pickup makes it easy.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Children's Picnic Table
Item: Children’s picnic table
Condition: Used; has been outside a long time, very stiff to fold, slight rusting as pictured
Location: Falls River, N. Raleigh, NC (porch pickup ✅)
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for a backyard kids’ table if you don’t mind some rust and stiffness. May still fold, but expect it to be hard to move or adjust.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Graco Car Seats - Set of 2
Item: Set of 2 Graco car seats (black)
Condition: Good condition (no extra details given)
Location: Lakepark, Raleigh, NC
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
Two matching Graco seats, useful for families with multiple kids or a second car. Be sure to confirm age, model, and safety/accident history with the poster before using.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Christmas Decor
Item: Christmas ornaments
Condition: Not specified
Location: Lake Rand, Raleigh, NC
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
A batch of ornaments to boost your holiday decorating without spending money. Check the listing photos for style and quantity.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Playhouse with Slide
Item: Outdoor wooden playhouse with yellow slide and swing
Condition: Not fully described; owner says they can help take it apart and still have the directions
Location: Five Points, Raleigh, NC
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Great backyard setup for kids. You’ll need transport space for the pieces, but the owner can help disassemble and has the instructions for putting it back together.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Hide-away In-Wall Ironing Board (Near South Hills & Crossroads)
Item: Hide-away in-wall ironing board with maple door
Condition: Good condition; similar new units list for $250–$300
Location: Raleigh, NC (near South Hills & Crossroads)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/eHPYM2V
Timing: Available Friday or Saturday (see post for details)
Built-in ironing board that folds into the wall, with a maple door front. Great for a laundry room remodel if you can pick it up and install it yourself.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items in Raleigh tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm pickup plans.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.