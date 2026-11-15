Raleigh neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from kids’ gear to home decor. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Set of 3 large glass Mason jars with metal lids

Condition: Too big for the owner’s pantry; no damage mentioned

Location: Falls River, N. Raleigh, NC (porch pickup ✅)

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice for pantry storage, crafts, or countertop decor. Large size, so plan space for them. Porch pickup makes it easy.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Children’s picnic table

Condition: Used; has been outside a long time, very stiff to fold, slight rusting as pictured

Location: Falls River, N. Raleigh, NC (porch pickup ✅)

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for a backyard kids’ table if you don’t mind some rust and stiffness. May still fold, but expect it to be hard to move or adjust.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 2 Graco car seats (black)

Condition: Good condition (no extra details given)

Location: Lakepark, Raleigh, NC

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

Two matching Graco seats, useful for families with multiple kids or a second car. Be sure to confirm age, model, and safety/accident history with the poster before using.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Christmas ornaments

Condition: Not specified

Location: Lake Rand, Raleigh, NC

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

A batch of ornaments to boost your holiday decorating without spending money. Check the listing photos for style and quantity.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Outdoor wooden playhouse with yellow slide and swing

Condition: Not fully described; owner says they can help take it apart and still have the directions

Location: Five Points, Raleigh, NC

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Great backyard setup for kids. You’ll need transport space for the pieces, but the owner can help disassemble and has the instructions for putting it back together.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Hide-away in-wall ironing board with maple door

Condition: Good condition; similar new units list for $250–$300

Location: Raleigh, NC (near South Hills & Crossroads)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/eHPYM2V

Timing: Available Friday or Saturday (see post for details)

Built-in ironing board that folds into the wall, with a maple door front. Great for a laundry room remodel if you can pick it up and install it yourself.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Raleigh tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm pickup plans.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.