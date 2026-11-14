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🏥 Raleigh NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17–$185K+
Raleigh’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from entry-level patient care to senior physician roles, there’s something for almost every skill level. Here are some standout openings hiring around the city.
Patient Transporter
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help move patients safely around the clinic or hospital using wheelchairs and stretchers. Good fit if you’re active, can do heavy lifting, and want a people-focused role with just a HS diploma and CPR.
Optometric Technician
Employer: EyeCare Partners
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (full benefits, PTO, 401k match)
Support eye exams by running tests and using optical equipment. Great for someone with medical office or customer service experience who wants steady hours in a clinic setting.
Laboratory Technician I
Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 1:00 pm–9:30 pm
Salary: Not listed
Bench lab role doing sample prep and testing in a food/microbiology lab. Ideal if you have an AS/BS in a science field and want hands-on lab experience with clear procedures.
Physician – Psychiatry
Employer: CompHealth (recruiter)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)
Outpatient interventional psychiatry with TMS and ketamine, no call or overnights, and flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, or 3x13). Good for board-eligible/board-certified psychiatrists, including final-year residents/fellows.
Local Contract Interventional Radiology Technologist – $74/hr
Employer: Stability Healthcare
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
Pay: $74 per hour + travel bonus, day-1 benefits, PTO accrual
Short-term IR Tech contract assisting with interventional procedures and imaging. Best for IR Techs with 2+ years’ experience who want high hourly pay and contract flexibility.
VP, Clinical Development (Neurology/Migraine)
Employer: Slate Medicines
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (includes stock options, full benefits)
Senior physician leader role owning clinical strategy for migraine programs from Phase 1–2 through registration. Requires MD/DO, 10+ years clinical development, 5+ years leadership, and neurology/CNS trial experience.
Certified Residential Medication Aide (CRMA/PSS)
Employer: Inn At Village Square
Location: Listed as Raleigh, NC (role description references Portland, ME)
Type: Full-time, day (6:30 am–3 pm) & evening (2:30 pm–11 pm)
Pay: $20–$23 per hour + shift differentials
Hands-on senior care role combining personal care and medication administration in assisted/independent living. Good for CRMA or CNA with a heart for older adults and strong teamwork.
Registered Nurse (RN)
Employer: Southern HealthCare Management
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (benefits + PTO + 401k)
Skilled nursing/long-term care RN role with a focus on growth and support. You’ll provide direct care, meds, wound care, and assessments; must have ASN, active RN license, and CPR.
Dental Hygienist
Employer: Britt Dental Center
Location: Raleigh, NC (Brier Creek)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu, 8 am–4 pm
Pay: $48–$65 per hour
Privately owned general practice with a close-knit team and strong benefits (PTO, holidays, medical, 401k with profit sharing, bonuses). Open to new grads and experienced hygienists.
Dental Treatment Coordinator (Bilingual)
Employer: O2 Dental Group / Dino Kids Dental
Location: Raleigh, NC 27616
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
Pay: From $24 per hour
Front-office clinical hybrid role focused on insurance verification, treatment planning, and case acceptance. Requires 2–3+ years dental front office experience and fluent English/Spanish.
Physician – Primary Care
Employer: Alliance Medical Ministry
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Part-time or full-time
Pay: $170,000–$185,000 per year (full-time)
Mission-driven primary care for working uninsured adults in a charitable clinic/PCMH setting. Great quality-of-life role for a board-certified MD/DO with NC license who cares about health equity.
Radiologic Technologist (Ortho Clinic)
Employer: Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina (OrthoNC)
Location: Raleigh (Wakefield), NC
Type: Part-time, Wed–Fri
Pay: From $30 per hour
Outpatient ortho clinic role doing diagnostic X-rays and C-arm work, with cross-training for MA/front desk. Requires ARRT certification and comfort in a fast-paced setting.
Registered Dental Hygienist
Employer: Liberty Dental
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8 am–5 pm
Pay: $45–$60 per hour
One-doctor general practice with a small, “awesome” staff and competitive pay plus benefits. Good for hygienists who like a steady weekday schedule.
RN – $40/hr
Employer: Beacon Care
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Not clearly stated (home care setting)
Pay: $40 per hour
Home-care nursing focused on total patient care, ADLs, and clinical documentation. Listing text mentions LPN requirements, so read carefully to confirm license level and fit.
Med Tech – 1st Shift Full Time
Employer: Singh Management (Waltonwood)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, 7 am–3 pm
Salary: Not listed
Senior living Med Tech role combining medication administration and ADL support while acting as a shift lead. CNA required in NC, plus prior caregiving/Med Tech experience.
LPN – $35–$37/hr
Employer: Beacon Care
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Home care
Pay: $35–$37 per hour
In-home LPN role with strong hourly pay and flexible schedules. Requires trach experience, 1+ year home care LPN, active NC license, CPR, and reliable transportation.
Center-Based Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
Employer: Centria Healthcare / Centria Autism
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Not listed (center-based, hourly)
Pay: $17–$23 per hour
Work 1:1 with kids with autism using ABA therapy. No experience needed—paid training, RBT certification covered, and a clear growth path in behavioral health.
Veterinary Technician
Employer: Petfolk
Location: North Hills, NC (Raleigh area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Modern vet clinic role where you’ll assist in surgery, anesthesia, diagnostics, and client education. Best for LVT/RVT/CVT with 3+ years’ clinical experience who want a tech-forward, Fear-Free-focused workplace.
LPN – Retirement Community
Employer: The Cypress of Raleigh Club
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Part-time/PRN (3 pm–11 pm, varied days)
Salary: Not listed
Evening-shift LPN role in a high-end retirement community, focused on meds, treatments, and emergency response. Requires NC LPN license and at least 6 months’ nursing experience.
Registered Nurse – Capital Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Employer: Liberty Healthcare Companies
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, day 12s, M–F with every other weekend
Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus
Skilled nursing RN role overseeing meds, treatments, and CNAs in a rehab/long-term care setting. Must be a NC-licensed RN with current CPR and an interest in geriatric care.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Raleigh healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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