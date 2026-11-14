Raleigh’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from entry-level patient care to senior physician roles, there’s something for almost every skill level. Here are some standout openings hiring around the city.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help move patients safely around the clinic or hospital using wheelchairs and stretchers. Good fit if you’re active, can do heavy lifting, and want a people-focused role with just a HS diploma and CPR.

Employer: EyeCare Partners

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full benefits, PTO, 401k match)

Support eye exams by running tests and using optical equipment. Great for someone with medical office or customer service experience who wants steady hours in a clinic setting.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 1:00 pm–9:30 pm

Salary: Not listed

Bench lab role doing sample prep and testing in a food/microbiology lab. Ideal if you have an AS/BS in a science field and want hands-on lab experience with clear procedures.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiter)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)

Outpatient interventional psychiatry with TMS and ketamine, no call or overnights, and flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, or 3x13). Good for board-eligible/board-certified psychiatrists, including final-year residents/fellows.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: $74 per hour + travel bonus, day-1 benefits, PTO accrual

Short-term IR Tech contract assisting with interventional procedures and imaging. Best for IR Techs with 2+ years’ experience who want high hourly pay and contract flexibility.

Employer: Slate Medicines

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes stock options, full benefits)

Senior physician leader role owning clinical strategy for migraine programs from Phase 1–2 through registration. Requires MD/DO, 10+ years clinical development, 5+ years leadership, and neurology/CNS trial experience.

Employer: Inn At Village Square

Location: Listed as Raleigh, NC (role description references Portland, ME)

Type: Full-time, day (6:30 am–3 pm) & evening (2:30 pm–11 pm)

Pay: $20–$23 per hour + shift differentials

Hands-on senior care role combining personal care and medication administration in assisted/independent living. Good for CRMA or CNA with a heart for older adults and strong teamwork.

Employer: Southern HealthCare Management

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits + PTO + 401k)

Skilled nursing/long-term care RN role with a focus on growth and support. You’ll provide direct care, meds, wound care, and assessments; must have ASN, active RN license, and CPR.

Employer: Britt Dental Center

Location: Raleigh, NC (Brier Creek)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu, 8 am–4 pm

Pay: $48–$65 per hour

Privately owned general practice with a close-knit team and strong benefits (PTO, holidays, medical, 401k with profit sharing, bonuses). Open to new grads and experienced hygienists.

Employer: O2 Dental Group / Dino Kids Dental

Location: Raleigh, NC 27616

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: From $24 per hour

Front-office clinical hybrid role focused on insurance verification, treatment planning, and case acceptance. Requires 2–3+ years dental front office experience and fluent English/Spanish.

Employer: Alliance Medical Ministry

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time or full-time

Pay: $170,000–$185,000 per year (full-time)

Mission-driven primary care for working uninsured adults in a charitable clinic/PCMH setting. Great quality-of-life role for a board-certified MD/DO with NC license who cares about health equity.

Employer: Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina (OrthoNC)

Location: Raleigh (Wakefield), NC

Type: Part-time, Wed–Fri

Pay: From $30 per hour

Outpatient ortho clinic role doing diagnostic X-rays and C-arm work, with cross-training for MA/front desk. Requires ARRT certification and comfort in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Liberty Dental

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8 am–5 pm

Pay: $45–$60 per hour

One-doctor general practice with a small, “awesome” staff and competitive pay plus benefits. Good for hygienists who like a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Beacon Care

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Not clearly stated (home care setting)

Pay: $40 per hour

Home-care nursing focused on total patient care, ADLs, and clinical documentation. Listing text mentions LPN requirements, so read carefully to confirm license level and fit.

Employer: Singh Management (Waltonwood)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, 7 am–3 pm

Salary: Not listed

Senior living Med Tech role combining medication administration and ADL support while acting as a shift lead. CNA required in NC, plus prior caregiving/Med Tech experience.

Employer: Beacon Care

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Home care

Pay: $35–$37 per hour

In-home LPN role with strong hourly pay and flexible schedules. Requires trach experience, 1+ year home care LPN, active NC license, CPR, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Centria Healthcare / Centria Autism

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Not listed (center-based, hourly)

Pay: $17–$23 per hour

Work 1:1 with kids with autism using ABA therapy. No experience needed—paid training, RBT certification covered, and a clear growth path in behavioral health.

Employer: Petfolk

Location: North Hills, NC (Raleigh area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Modern vet clinic role where you’ll assist in surgery, anesthesia, diagnostics, and client education. Best for LVT/RVT/CVT with 3+ years’ clinical experience who want a tech-forward, Fear-Free-focused workplace.

Employer: The Cypress of Raleigh Club

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time/PRN (3 pm–11 pm, varied days)

Salary: Not listed

Evening-shift LPN role in a high-end retirement community, focused on meds, treatments, and emergency response. Requires NC LPN license and at least 6 months’ nursing experience.

Employer: Liberty Healthcare Companies

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, day 12s, M–F with every other weekend

Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus

Skilled nursing RN role overseeing meds, treatments, and CNAs in a rehab/long-term care setting. Must be a NC-licensed RN with current CPR and an interest in geriatric care.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Raleigh healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.